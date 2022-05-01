Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Sunday 1 May 2022
No deaths and 286 new infections from Covid-19 on 1 May, the daily bulletin of the provincial health services company attests this, which also accounts for over 2,000 tampons. In fact, there are 10 molecular positive cases (out of 165 tests carried out) and 276 antigenic cases (out of 1,871 tests carried out). The moleculars then confirm 1 intercepted positivity in the past few days from the rapid tests. There are 70 hospitalized patients, of which 4 are in resuscitation. Yesterday 4 new hospitalizations and 7 discharges were recorded.
Currently in Trentino there are 3,808 active cases, 84 fewer than yesterday. The healed are 368 more, for a total of 156,070 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Anti Covid vaccination campaign "Free from the virus, free to live"
Archivio Ufficio Stampa PAT, CC BY SA 4.0]
This is the breakdown of infections by age group:
10 between 0-2 years
6 in 3-5 years
8 between 6-10 years
6 between 11-13 years
12 between 14-18 years
73 between 19-39 years
92 between 40-59 years
37 between 60-69 years
25 between 70-79 years
17 aged 80 and over.
Yesterday there were no classes with suspension of teaching in the presence. The vaccines administered are 1,215,305, of which 427,895 second doses and 337,074 third doses.
