Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Sunday 1 May 2022

No deaths and 286 new infections from Covid-19 on 1 May, the daily bulletin of the provincial health services company attests this, which also accounts for over 2,000 tampons. In fact, there are 10 molecular positive cases (out of 165 tests carried out) and 276 antigenic cases (out of 1,871 tests carried out). The moleculars then confirm 1 intercepted positivity in the past few days from the rapid tests. There are 70 hospitalized patients, of which 4 are in resuscitation. Yesterday 4 new hospitalizations and 7 discharges were recorded.

Currently in Trentino there are 3,808 active cases, 84 fewer than yesterday. The healed are 368 more, for a total of 156,070 since the beginning of the pandemic.