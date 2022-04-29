Health

Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Thursday 28 April 2022

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Coronavirus: unfortunately today the report of the provincial health services company reports the death of two people, both were in hospital. It is a woman and a man. In addition, there are 459 new cases. Of the new cases, 15 were detected on the molecular (out of 303 tests carried out) and 444 on the antigenic (out of 3,211 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 5 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.

Anti Covid vaccination campaign "Free from the virus, free to live"

Anti Covid vaccination campaign “Free from the virus, free to live” [
Archivio Ufficio Stampa PAT, CC BY SA 4.0]

Yesterday there were no classes with suspension of teaching in the presence. There are 77 hospitalized patients, of which 3 are in resuscitation. Yesterday 5 new hospitalizations and 10 discharges were registered.

This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:

5 between 0-2 years

7 in 3-5 years

12 between 6-10 years

6 between 11-13 years

18 between 14-18 years

104 between 19-39 years

159 between 40-59 years

70 between 60-69 years

37 between 70-79 years

41 aged 80 and over.

The vaccines administered have reached the number of 1,214,674, of which 427,856 second doses and 336,488 third doses.

(lr)

Images

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

What is the best time of day to exercise and lose weight faster?

12 mins ago

Kimberly-Clark presents a guide to good practices for the health and well-being of its workers

23 mins ago

Aspirin, who is really needed to prevent heart attack and stroke (and when)

41 mins ago

Burn 3,000 calories without a gym: here’s how

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button