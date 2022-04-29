Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Thursday 28 April 2022
Coronavirus: unfortunately today the report of the provincial health services company reports the death of two people, both were in hospital. It is a woman and a man. In addition, there are 459 new cases. Of the new cases, 15 were detected on the molecular (out of 303 tests carried out) and 444 on the antigenic (out of 3,211 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 5 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.
Yesterday there were no classes with suspension of teaching in the presence. There are 77 hospitalized patients, of which 3 are in resuscitation. Yesterday 5 new hospitalizations and 10 discharges were registered.
This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:
5 between 0-2 years
7 in 3-5 years
12 between 6-10 years
6 between 11-13 years
18 between 14-18 years
104 between 19-39 years
159 between 40-59 years
70 between 60-69 years
37 between 70-79 years
41 aged 80 and over.
The vaccines administered have reached the number of 1,214,674, of which 427,856 second doses and 336,488 third doses.
