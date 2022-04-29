Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Thursday 28 April 2022

Anti Covid vaccination campaign “Free from the virus, free to live” [ Archivio Ufficio Stampa PAT, CC BY SA 4.0]

Yesterday there were no classes with suspension of teaching in the presence. There are 77 hospitalized patients, of which 3 are in resuscitation. Yesterday 5 new hospitalizations and 10 discharges were registered.

This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:

5 between 0-2 years

7 in 3-5 years

12 between 6-10 years

6 between 11-13 years

18 between 14-18 years

104 between 19-39 years

159 between 40-59 years

70 between 60-69 years

37 between 70-79 years

41 aged 80 and over.

The vaccines administered have reached the number of 1,214,674, of which 427,856 second doses and 336,488 third doses.