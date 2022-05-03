Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Tuesday 3 May 2022
Unfortunately, a death marks today’s Covid bulletin of the provincial health services company: it is a man over ninety vaccinated, suffering from other diseases.
There are 436 positive cases today: 16 to the molecular (out of 337 tests carried out) and 420 to the antigenic (out of 2,290 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 5 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.
The hospitalized patients are 78, of which 3 in resuscitation. Yesterday 12 new hospitalizations and 13 discharges were registered. 82 fewer active cases in our province, for a total of 3,627.
This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:
11 between 0-2 years
12 in 3-5 years
8 between 6-10 years
8 between 11-13 years
10 between 14-18 years
89 between 19-39 years
137 between 40-59 years
67 between 60-69 years
49 between 70-79 years
45 aged 80 and over.
Yesterday there were no classes with provisions for suspension of teaching in presence. The vaccines administered are 1,215,826, of which 427,924 second doses and 337,544 third doses. The healed are 519 more, for a total of 156,787 since the beginning of the pandemic.
