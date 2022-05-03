Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Tuesday 3 May 2022

This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:

11 between 0-2 years

12 in 3-5 years

8 between 6-10 years

8 between 11-13 years

10 between 14-18 years

89 between 19-39 years

137 between 40-59 years

67 between 60-69 years

49 between 70-79 years

45 aged 80 and over.

Yesterday there were no classes with provisions for suspension of teaching in presence. The vaccines administered are 1,215,826, of which 427,924 second doses and 337,544 third doses. The healed are 519 more, for a total of 156,787 since the beginning of the pandemic.