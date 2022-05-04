Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Wednesday 4 May 2022
Zero deaths and 322 new infections on 2,223 swabs. These are the data on Covid reported in today’s bulletin of the provincial health services company. In detail, today’s positive cases are 8 detected on the molecular (out of 287 tests carried out) and 314 on the antigenic (out of 1,936 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 10 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.
There are 75 hospitalized patients (three fewer), of which 2 are in resuscitation (-1). Yesterday 7 new hospitalizations and 10 discharges were registered. 136 fewer active cases in our province, for a total of 3,491.
This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:
11 between 0-2 years
6 in 3-5 years
17 between 6-10 years
8 between 11-13 years
19 between 14-18 years
76 between 19-39 years
84 between 40-59 years
47 between 60-69 years
30 between 70-79 years
24 aged 80 and over.
Yesterday there were no classes with provisions for suspension of teaching in presence. The vaccines administered are 1,216,302, of which 427,940 second doses and 337,998 third doses. The healed are 459 more, for a total of 157,246 since the beginning of the pandemic.
