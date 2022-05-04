Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Wednesday 4 May 2022

This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:

11 between 0-2 years

6 in 3-5 years

17 between 6-10 years

8 between 11-13 years

19 between 14-18 years

76 between 19-39 years

84 between 40-59 years

47 between 60-69 years

30 between 70-79 years

24 aged 80 and over.

Yesterday there were no classes with provisions for suspension of teaching in presence. The vaccines administered are 1,216,302, of which 427,940 second doses and 337,998 third doses. The healed are 459 more, for a total of 157,246 since the beginning of the pandemic.