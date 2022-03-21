Coronavirus: how much can China endure with its zero covid strategy

14 minutes

image source, Getty Images Caption, China has imposed a strict zero covid policy for the past two years.

China and Hong Kong are seeing their biggest rise in Covid-19 cases in more than two years, despite determinedly pursuing one of the world’s strictest virus removal policies.

Most countries are now trying to live with the coronavirus, so how long can China maintain its “zero covid” goal?

striking a balance

For the past two years, China’s strict measures to contain covid 19, imposed with rapid lockdowns and aggressive restrictions, seemed to be paying off for the most part.

As the rest of the world grappled with surges in cases and deaths in 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that the country’s handling of the pandemic, through widespread lockdowns and testing, had been a success, and touted their methods as the most effective to deal with the virus.

Therefore, the zero model covid se strictly enforced in both mainland China and Hong Kong.

But things soon began to change.

The first signs of strain on China’s lauded covid-zero model began to appear in 2021 as authorities were forced to impose ever-larger lockdowns triggered by the more infectious delta variant.

This began to raise questions about how long China could maintain this strategy. And now Omicron is questioning her even more.

In mainland China, thousands of cases are being reported every day and Millions of people in the northeastern province of Jilin have been placed on lockdown, the first time China has locked down an entire province since the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan.

Hong Kong, previously largely unaffected by the virus, is now seeing 30,000 cases and more than 200 deaths a day.

The city’s health system has been overwhelmed, with shocking images of people needing hospital care and receiving rudimentary treatment outside of medical facilities.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Patients in Hong Kong wait outside crowded hospitals.

It is a situation that has not been seen in the country in the last two years.

Officially, the Chinese government has not changed its position of zero covid. But there have been some signs that he may be softening his stance on how best to deal with the virus.

Earlier this week, China’s National Health Commission said it was changing its rules so that mild cases would be isolated in centralized locations, rather than treated in hospitals.

The criteria for a patient to be released from quarantine have also been relaxed.

“In the past, China admitted all patients, whether asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, to hospital,” Professor Jin Dong-yan of the University of Hong Kong told the BBC.

“The fact that they are now proposing [aislarlos localmente] is a step to show that they recognize that there is a great group of people who don’t need much help.

During the recent meeting of China’s National People’s Congress, Premier Li Keqiang also said that China will continue to work on a more “scientific and targeted” response to COVID-19.

“[El discurso del primer ministro Li] hints that the government is ready to be more flexible and ease restrictions gradually,” says Professor Chen Gang of the National University of Singapore.

“Under a policy [más] dynamically, more emphasis will be placed on striking a balance between disease control and allowing people to lead normal lives.

On the ground there has also been a noticeable change in attitudes.

Last year, China’s top epidemiologist Zhang Wenhong suggested that China would eventually have to “coexist” with the virus.

He was met with a barrage of criticism, some called him a traitor and others said he was colluding with foreign forces to undermine China’s response to Covid.

image source, Getty Images

But this week, Dr. Zhang posted another message on Chinese social media that received a very different reception.

While he said it was necessary for China to maintain its zero-Covid strategy for now, he added that the country should not be afraid to move towards a “more sustainable virus management strategy” in the future.

“With this virus, alleviating fear is the first step we need to take,” he said. “Omicron has become so mild, that in countries that have achieved widespread vaccination and natural infection rates it may be less deadly than even the flu.”

This time, it was not met with strong criticism and instead, was widely praised.

“Thank you doctor Zhang for your [opinión] scientifically and rationally on the matter,” read one comment.

Others shared their problems of the last few years, a sign of growing frustration after more than two years of confinement.

“These last few years, I have suffered a lot. I have lost my freedom, all in the name of the virus,” said one.

According to Professor Huang Yanzhong, senior fellow for global health at the Council of Foreign Relations think tank, there is a sense that “public support for zero covid is waning”.

“I think, especially in bigger cities like Shanghai, some people say it’s too much. While there is still general public support for zero covid, it’s being undermined by the recent omicron wave,” he said.

Politics and the pandemic

So how much longer can China take?

Experts say it’s unlikely we’ll see much of a change this year, especially now that the country is in the midst of its biggest outbreak of the virus in years.

Many believe that relaxing restrictions now could lead to overwhelming the health system and cause a large increase in the death rate.

All mainland China needs to do is look to Hong Kong to see a city struggling to contain its outbreak, with morgues filled to capacity and hospitals inundated with patients.

Professor Huang says that China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been touting the fact that it has managed to prevent a significant number of deaths and “there is no doubt that opening up will lead to a rapid increase in cases”.

“The dilemma is whether you want to accept the pain in the short term, a significant increase in cases and deaths, in exchange for long-term stability.

Analysts believe the answer is unlikely to be yes, especially at this time.

“If restrictions are eased, the death toll may skyrocket, leading to social panic, something that will not be allowed in the politically sensitive year of the 20th party congress,” Professor Chen says.

This 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is one of the country’s biggest political events of the decade and, in theory, is when President Xi Jinping was supposed to leave office, having reached the end of his two-term limit.

image source, Getty Images Caption, In 2022, the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is held.

But this limit has been removed and there is a growing certainty that Xi will secure another term in power as party boss and will emerge from congress “more powerful than ever”, according to Michael Cunningham of the Heritage Foundation think tank.

“The government usually swings the pendulum toward preserving stability in party congress years, as those in power seek to avert crises rather than make bold decisions that, if unsuccessful, could negatively affect their prospects.” career,” Cunningham said in a report.

Xi himself told a politburo meeting on Thursday that China would stick to its proactive zero-Covid policy, declaring: “Victory comes from perseverance.”

With this clear direction from above, officials are more likely to implement smaller, more gradual measures, similar to those already being taken, but without “fundamental” changes, for now.

“The problem with the zero covid policy is that he does not accept risks”, says Professor Huang.

“And unless [el gobierno chino] stop obsessing over worst-case scenarios, don’t expect to see a fundamental change in their policy.”