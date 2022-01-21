Coronavirus, Icardi: “This should be the last wave, in March off the mask”

Genoa. “Wanting to simplify, the synthesis could be this: variants permitting, this will be the last real wave, spring will take away the pandemic and therefore also the mask “. Words of cautious optimism that come from Giancarlo Icardi, epidemiologist and director of the hygiene clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, according to which not only we have reached the peak in Liguria, but “by February-March we will be out of the emergency and we will have some sort of endemic, with the virus present in a large part of the population “.

“If we analyze the data of the last week in terms of new positive swabs, the data is quite stable – reason Icardi – but if we analyze it over the last 2-3 days there seems to be a slowdown. All age groups show this trend with the exception of the youngest. This makes us think that we have reached a peak, a plateau of stability for at least ten days which now seems to be heading towards a decline. It is clear, we cannot make long-term predictions because we know that we are dealing with a virus that has often proved us wrong “. And this trend downhill “it could take us towards the end of January on much lower values ​​and then approach a post-pandemic phase”

It was the appearance of the Omicron variant that shuffled the cards, which has now almost completely replaced the Delta: “Indeed it is endowed with greater diffusibility and contagiousness, but if on the one hand it has significantly increased the number of cases, on the other, on the other, not having increased that much pressure on hospitals, its wide circulation will lead to a large number of immunized subjects. We talk about the 90-95% of the population that will be immunized in some way, between vaccinated and cured, which should lead to a high percentage of subjects no longer receptive and no longer likely to get sick “.

Therefore, according to the current trend and net of new surprises, some easing on restrictions may come in March. But not before: “At this stage, let’s not forget that, by increasing the absolute number of those who get sick, the possibility increases that there is someone in the middle who can develop complications. We cannot say that the virus has become a common cold because we continue to see cases of the disease anyway. It’s clear that vaccinated and unvaccinated must continue to take preventive measures at least until March, then we should have a different situation thanks to vaccination coverage, even with that of the pediatric population “.

And will we be able to forget about the coronavirus in the future? “It’s clear that immunity is not permanent – Icardi warns -. When we emerge from the pandemic and enter the endemic, it will be necessary to define what is the goal we want to achieve towards the virus and what are the strategies. Presumably, speaking of a disease that depends on seasonality, a lot will depend on the vaccination and to whom it will be recommended, first of all to those at risk, and by availability of antivirals so that people who fall ill and become infected can resort to hospital treatment and have the weapons to be treated “.