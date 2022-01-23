Coronavirus in Fvg, 2,994 infections and two deaths. Leap of admissions to Medicine

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, 766 new infections were detected on 5,448 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 14.06%. There are also 13,139 rapid antigenic tests performed, from which 2,228 cases (16.96%) were detected. There are 38 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments amount to 450. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the age group most affected is 40-49 years (17.54%), followed by 50-59 (16.57%), by 30-39 (13.36%) and from 20-29 (9.22%). Today the deaths of 2 women are recorded: one of 97 years old from Gorizia (who died in an Rsa) and another of 70 years old from Latisana (who died in hospital).

THE DETAILS

Overall deaths amounted to 4,398, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,063 in Trieste, 2,135 in Udine, 833 in Pordenone and 367 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 172,380, the clinically healed 734, while the people in isolation are 60,911. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 238,911 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 53,198 in Trieste, 100,103 in Udine, 55,518 in Pordenone, 26,570 in Gorizia and 3,522 from outside the region. The total of positives was reduced by 7 units following the review of as many tests. As regards the regional health system, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina University Healthcare Company of 2 administrators, a technician, an auxiliary, 3 nurses, a doctor, 4 social health workers, 2 psychologists and a therapist; in the Friuli Centrale university healthcare company of an administrative, an educator, 7 nurses, a technician, 2 doctors, 5 social health workers and a midwife; in the Western Friuli health authority of a technician, 3 nurses, a doctor and a socio-health worker; in the Irccs Cro of Aviano of two social health workers and a technician. Relative to the residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 3 guests (Trieste and Paularo) and 11 operators (Duino Aurisina, Majano, Fagagna, Gorizia, San Vito al Tagliamento, Cordenons, Tarcento, San Pietro al Natisone, Morsano) were infected al Tagliamento and Cividale del Friuli).