Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and bulletin of Covid cases today 11 January

Garattini: “In Italy 10 million not protected from infection, vaccine obligation from 5 years”

“In Italy, two variants coexist, Delta and Omicron. A third, identified in the South of France (lhu), could further complicate the picture. At this moment we do not know how many of the infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid are ascribed to Delta or Omicron. Uncertainty does not allow for predictions on reaching the peak and subsequent descent of cases “. This was stated by Silvio Garattini, president and founder of the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research, in an interview with ‘Il Corsa della Sera’. How much do vaccines affect? “More than anything else we have to reflect on the impact of the unvaccinated: among them there are 4 million over-50s and all children under 5 – remembers Garattini – To these must be added the subjects who for various reasons, despite immunization, do not develop a sufficient immune response to protect against the disease (about 10%). Doing a rough calculation, we are talking about millions of people susceptible to the virus in Italy. We do not know how many of them have had an asymptomatic infection and therefore, even without the official status of healed, they enjoy a certain protection “. What are the most urgent things today? “First, to push vaccinations. I think it would be right to introduce the obligation from 5 years upwards – suggests the pharmacologist – Second, to sequence the virus much more to get a precise picture of the spread of Omicron and immediately grasp the possible arrival of new variants. Third, to maintain personal protections and avoid possible contagion opportunities. There is also a fundamental commitment that falls to States and institutions: to protect low-income areas. In Africa only 9.5% of the population is vaccinated with a complete cycle. If we continue to circulate the virus, other variants will form which, with the movement of people, will also arrive in countries with high vaccination coverage. We are already seeing this “.