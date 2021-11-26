World

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and bulletin of Covid cases today November 36

Appeal of pediatricians: do anti-flu to children

“We recommend free flu vaccination to all children aged 6 months to 6 years and to all other adolescents with medical conditions, or if they have a fragile person in their family.” Giuseppe di Mauro, president of the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics (SIPPS), launches this appeal, precisely to make the vaccination strategy more effective against common but potentially dangerous seasonal infectious diseases and not only against COVID-19, which yesterday had the green light for children from the EMA, including the use of the Pfizer vaccine in the age group between 5 and 11 years. “The reasons for this request are many.” First of all it is important not to catch the flu this year – Di Mauro commented – because all the viruses will be a little more aggressive than last year. Secondly, until all children are vaccinated against COVID, the flu reduces the incidence of a disease, the flu, which has a very similar symptomatology to COVID, resulting in checks, swabs, concern and commitment. for the family and the pediatrician “.

