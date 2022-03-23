Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin of 23 March. DIRECT

Covid: Sebastiani, hospitalizations in ordinary wards increase

The employment situation at a national level in ordinary departments worsened which, after a stationary phase, grew, albeit in a modest way, from 12.7% to 13.8%. This is indicated by the analysis of the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Computing ‘M. Picone’, of the National Research Council (Cnr).

“The analysis of the weekly differences in the employment data of the ordinary departments shows that we are in an initial phase of accelerated growth. The value – notes the expert – is below the critical threshold of 15% of the yellow zone, but if we consider separately the data of the 12 regions / autonomous provinces involved, the situation is different “. In fact, two regions exceed the threshold of the orange zone by 30%, seven that of the yellow zone and two are just below this threshold. “The situation in the regions where employment was already growing is worsening quantitatively” and, he adds, four of the 12 regions show growth trends in both types of departments. Furthermore, the analysis of the weekly differences in the data shows that in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, the autonomous province of Trento and Valle d’Aosta there are initial signs of growth in the ordinary wards and, in Umbria, in intensive care.