Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 1 February

At Fiumicino the rules for arrivals from EU countries change

The new rules governing and simplifying the entry into Italy from Europe of travelers to which, with the entry into force of the new ordinance on travel abroad issued last January 26 by the minister della Salute, Roberto Speranza, who thus confirms the direction traced by the European Union, the Green pass alone is sufficient and the swab is no longer mandatory to move between the Member States included in list C: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus , Croatia, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (inc lusi territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.