Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 10 November.

Almost 40 thousand infections in 24 hours, Germany is in full Covid emergency and the soft line of recent weeks will have to be quickly corrected, according to the experts, who sound the alarm and go so far as to ask for the vaccination obligation for teachers and health professionals, violating a sort of taboo in a country where even early childhood vaccines are not binding on parents. On the agenda is also the possible introduction of the German Green pass in the workplace: employees could soon be asked to show a vaccine, recovery or negative test certificate, reactivating the campaign of free tests for all, at the negotiation table of the so-called ‘Semaforo’, the coalition formed by the SPD, the Greens and the liberals working for an agreement. According to the Robert Koch Institut, 39,676 new positives and 236 victims were reported in 24 hours (last week there were 20,676). And even if the benchmark is now hospitalization, several regions already have health structures in collapse, such as Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria. The Land of Munich has declared a state of emergency, having as many as 9 districts of the ten most affected by the virus: at Rottal Inn the weekly incidence has reached the federal record with 1,104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. On a national basis, this value reached its third peak in three days of the entire pandemic, with 232.1 positive. Needless to say, the red alert is putting a serious mortgage on next Christmas too: a nightmare already lived – last year the Germans celebrated it in lockdown – and there are already cancellations of some markets.