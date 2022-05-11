Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 11 May. DIRECT

“The protection of current Covid vaccines against serious disease is solid”. This was stated by Roberto Burioni, full professor of Virology at San Raffaele in Milan, in an interview with La Stampa. “Before talking about a fourth updated dose for everyone, you need to have the data that works best. In theory it could, but you can’t vaccinate in theory so it’s early – he continues – And then you will need to see what variants are updated. situation is variable. In South Africa two sub-variants have appeared, Omicron 4 and 5, which seem to take over and could reinfect more “. “The vaccines and the mRna technology behind them were an unimaginable surprise. Even today I am surprised by their efficacy and safety, for example in the elderly where vaccines do not always work well. order cells in bioreactors to produce antibodies – he continues – Now they can be given directly to patients’ cells. Just produce mRna, or the order with the virus protein so that it is recognized by the immune system. safely opens a new era “.