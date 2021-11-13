Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 13 November

Richeldi, ‘urgent to insist on the unvaccinated, some doctors advise badly’

“I am convinced that it is absolutely necessary to insist. Vaccination is like a seat belt in a car. It does not prevent the accident but its traumatic consequences. Besides, some people have been ill-advised even by some doctors. I know a lady who is in good faith postponing the injection: she suffers from allergies and a colleague told her, without valid reason, that it is better to wait. There are many cases like this, unfortunately “. Thus Luca Richeldi, director of Pneumology at the Gemelli Polyclinic in an interview with Corriere della Sera. Were you able to change some hesitant minds? “Of course, and I personally accompanied some of them to the vaccination center. There is still a lot of space – he highlights – to bring back those who let themselves be influenced by bad information, by the nonsense circulating on social networks”. And on the current epidemic situation Richeldi underlines that “it is fairly under control but must be monitored very carefully. Just get distracted or we could immediately fall back into the past of the closures. By now we know the behavior of the virus well. In a short time it is able to get out of hand. . Returning to the restrictions we have experienced would be difficult to accept even psychologically. So we must not give up. Italy is heading in the right direction. Germany is in bad shape. They have just canceled the national congress of Pneumology, we have met in attendance “.