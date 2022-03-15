Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 15 March. DIRECT

A year ago, in Italy, the occupancy of seats in non-critical area wards by Covid patients continued to rise, reaching 38%. It is currently stable at 13%, nationally, but on a daily level it is growing in 10 regions: Calabria (29%), Campania (14%), Liguria (16%), Lombardy (8%), Marche (16 %), Molise (14%), Sardinia (20%), Sicily (23%), Tuscany (13%), Umbria (25%). Even the employment of the intensive is stable at 5% at the national level, while exactly one year ago it was growing, reaching 34%. This is indicated by the data (Agenas) of 14 March 2022, compared with those of 14 March 2021. China yesterday recorded another 5,280 new cases of Covid-19, more than doubling the 2,343 infections on Sunday: it is the new high of the last two years, since the Wuhan crisis. The record leap from the numbers recorded in China so far was fueled by the surge in Omicron outbreaks nationwide, with more than 3,000 home broadcasts in Jilin province, officially in lockdown since yesterday. The Cdm hypothesizes to eliminate the obligation to green pass indoors from 1 May. Health Minister Speranza: “Caution is still needed, the pandemic has not disappeared, the virus continues to circulate”. WHO: “In Europe and Central Asia 100 million Covid cases in 100 weeks”.

Latest news: To receive Sky TG24 news: The newsletter on the most read news (click here)

Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)

Audio news with news headlines (click here)