Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 20 April. LIVE

Speranza, ‘second under 80 booster possible before autumn’

“Today a further recall of the Covid vaccine is important for the most vulnerable people. Then we will evaluate: it is probable that the threshold of 80 years could drop before the autumn months, the most complicated”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, last night a guest at ‘Di Martedì’ on La7. “The vaccine protects us for a certain number of months – he recalled – but not forever. The hypothesis of boosters, we will see if annual or if science will indicate a different time frame, is absolutely possible”. Covid-19 “is not a flu as many say – then underlined Speranza – it remains a serious epidemic and a very insidious virus. The choice of our scientific community is a choice that I share, of prudence. If you are positive, it is right that you stay at home to avoid contaminating other people and spreading the virus excessively. It is true that some countries have made other choices, but the vast majority of European countries and the world if you are positive still keep you at home. Imagine what it means today, with a million positives, to tell everyone ‘walk around quietly’. We would risk creating a situation that is no longer manageable, nor controllable “.