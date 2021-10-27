News

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 27 October

Green pass, Puzzer leaves Coordinamento 15/10 and founds People like us

The port Stefano Puzzer leaves the Coordination on 15 October, which arose during the last no green pass events in Trieste, and founds a new movement called “People like us – Fvg”. The announcement is made through a note. The leader of the protest against the green card born in the Julian capital establishes the body together with Eva Genzo, a metalworking worker, spokesperson for the workers of Trieste and Monfalcone no Green pass, and Claudia Castellana, a health worker from Trieste, both already present in the movement born during the protests in Trieste, as well as Raffaella Vignoli and Matteo Bruch, “citizens and workers of Trieste, representing the different working realities of the city”. “Through this group – we read – the common struggle will be followed up aimed at achieving the objectives already specified up to now, ie the abolition of the Green pass and the vaccination obligation for all citizens”. Among the elements of the code of ethics that inspire the activity of the new body: “no political or trade union membership”, “no violence but only peaceful demonstrations and resistance”, “yes to actions that are aimed at promoting solidarity, dialogue and mutual understanding between citizens, including those of different thinking “.

