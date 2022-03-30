Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 30 March. DIRECT

The new cases of Covid-19 reported globally are returning. If “between the end of January and the beginning of March there was a decreasing trend, followed by 2 consecutive weeks of increase” of the positives recorded, “in the week from 21 to 27 March the number of cases decreased again, with a decrease of 14% compared to the previous week “. In the same period, “the number of deaths” instead “increased by 43%”, after the reduction in the past few weeks, “probably driven by changes in the definition of Covid-19 deaths in some countries of the Americas region (Chile and the USA) and by retrospective adjustments in India and the Southeast Asia region “. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report of the World Health Organization, which however highlights how, on the reliability of the data relating to infections, the decrease in the total tests carried out may weigh.

From 21 to 27 March, over 10 million infections and over 45 thousand deaths were reported in the 6 WHO regions, bringing the overall toll since the beginning of the pandemic to over 479 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths. In the week considered, all WHO regions reported a reduction in infections and 4 regions also reported a decrease in deaths. Looking at Europe, Italy is among the top 3 countries for the number of new positives and new deaths.