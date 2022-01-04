Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 4 January

Brazil: six cases of ‘flurona’ in three different states

The first six cases of ‘flurona’, a contemporary infection of influenza and Covid, have been reported in the Brazilian states of Rio de Janeiro (south-east), Sao Paulo (south-east) and Ceara ‘(north-east). Two of these patients are in Rio: one is a 16-year-old young man and the other, of whom no details have been provided, has been notified by the municipal secretariat for health. The teenager in question is an “athlete who had already been vaccinated against coronavirus ;; and flu”, said the mother, Adriana Soutto Mayor, stressing that the son “is fine”. São Paulo, the most populous state in the country, has instead registered at least one case of flurona: it is the journalist Giulia Fernandez, who tested positive on 20 December, according to what Rede Globo reported. “I had very difficult days, I was in bed for four days in which I could not get up, and from there I started to improve little by little”, said Fernandez. Finally, three other patients were registered in Fortaleza, the capital of Ceara ‘: they are two one-year-old children, who have already been discharged, and a 52-year-old man, hospitalized and in isolation.