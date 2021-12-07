Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 7 December

Calabria, Occhiuto: Government strategy works

“Calabrian hospitals are under a bit of pressure, we have data from the ‘yellow zone’: 11% occupancy of intensive care places and 16% of medical area beds dedicated to Covid patients. However, I remember as we were a year ago, when there was no vaccine. Today, despite the increase in infections, thanks to science, the pressure on the hospital network is sustainable “. This was stated by Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region, speaking to “Tg2Post” on Rai2. “And also the restrictions – he added – it is a good thing that only the unvaccinated are affected. The reinforced green pass is not a punishment, it is a consequence of the unreasonable choice of those who do not vaccinate. In my Region we have done, between yesterday and today , 4 thousand first doses, and 100 thousand administrations in the first 7 days of December: the government’s strategy is working, for once we don’t chase the pandemic but we anticipate it. Of course, we need to work on it. A few minutes ago I called the commissioner of the ASL of Reggio Calabria . I have Municipalities like Platì and San Luca in which there are still only 29 and 30% vaccinated: I told the Commissioner that either the inhabitants of those territories get vaccinated or at the first outbreak in these Municipalities I will establish the ‘red zone ‘. It is not tolerable that the irresponsibility of some causes consequences for the community “.