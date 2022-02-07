Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 7 February. DIRECT

Covid: truck protest in Ottawa, it was an emergency

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson proclaimed a state of emergency after the city center was paralyzed for days by truckers’ protest against restrictions introduced to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections. Watson thus seeks the help of the central government and other jurisdictions. The state of emergency also allows alternative ways to purchase basic necessities and useful products for those who work on the front line. Thousands of protesters took to the streets again in Ottawa over the weekend, joining a hundred who had remained since last weekend. Ottawa residents are enraged by the incessant honking of horns and traffic disruptions, while police have called it a “siege” they failed to handle. The “convoy of freedom trucks,” as protesters called it, attracted the support of many Republicans in the United States, including former President Donald Trump, who called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “madman of extreme. left “that has” destroyed Canada with insane anti Covid mandates “.