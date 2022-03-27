Coronavirus in Navarra: Navarra premieres its new strategy for covid this Monday: these are the changes

Navarre opens this Monday, the 28th, the new Surveillance and Control Strategy against COVID-19, after the acute phase of the pandemic. As reported by the Government, the high vaccination coverage (93% over 12 years of age with a complete schedule) and the low occupancy of the care services (48 on the ward and 6 in the ICU) make it possible to face this new transition phase, approved this Tuesday in the Public Health Commission, to what will later be a system based on the sentinel network for acute respiratory diseases similar to the one applied for the flu.

Starting next week, this strategy will be prioritized in people and areas of greater vulnerability and in people with severe cases of COVID-19. This will translate into important changes for the general population, since people who do not have these conditions and who are asymptomatic or with mild acute respiratory symptoms will not require isolation or confirmatory testingsince these instruments and the most intense monitoring by the health system will focus on people with vulnerability factors (over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed and pregnant women), in vulnerable areas (health and socio-health personnel, fundamentally) and in cases serious.

MILD AND ASYMPTOMATIC CASES IN THE GENERAL POPULATION.

The diagnosis of patients with mild symptoms compatible with COVID-19, the majority currently, will be carried out according to the needs of clinical management of the case, that is, the criterion of measures based on Public Health reasons will no longer prevail, but rather based on their personal situation, although patients will be told recommendations such as the use of a mask in all areas, reduce social interactions and avoid contact with vulnerable people and participation in mass events for ten days, although can lead an ordinary life if your state of health allows it, the Executive has informed.

Currently it is mandatory a seven-day isolationalthough it had already been discontinued quarantines in close contacts, something that is definitively suppressed. In this sense, the self-tests will not automatically entail a validation test to process sick leave as before, since this remains in the hands of clinical diagnosis and the usual channels.

The second large block is made up of the vulnerable spaces and people and serious casesalthough in the latter it is the clinical criteria, dictated by health centers or hospitals, that will determine the performance of the testtreatment, follow-up and, if you need it, the corresponding sick leave. The symptoms to take into account to initially contact the health system continue to be sudden onset within the past 10 days of cough, dyspnea, sore throat, or rhinorrhea, with or without feveradded the Executive.

The novelties are found in the population groups that are marked by spaces or situation of vulnerability due to age and other reasons. A first group, according to the first criterion of space, is made up of people who reside or attend, are hospitalized or work in a hospital health care center, social health centers and day centers that provide social health care, penitentiary centers and other centers with institutionalized people. Also working staff who provide support or care to vulnerable people.

All of them are indicated to carry out a diagnostic test. If the result is negative, it is sufficient to maintain reinforced preventive measures 10 days after the onset of symptoms. If the test is positive, a isolation of at least 5 days after the onset of symptoms and 24 hours without fever or improvement of symptoms and the study of close contacts.

The other large group is made up of the people who are part of a group of greater vulnerability due to age or health situation: that is, people 60 years of age or older, people with immunosuppression due to intrinsic or extrinsic causes, and pregnant women. In this group there is also a proof diagnosis by the health system. If the result is positive, an isolation is not automatically articulated as until now, but the aforementioned preventive measures are applied for ten days and a closer follow-up to monitor the worsening or the appearance of new symptoms. As for casualties, they are not automatically activated either for testing positive -since there is no isolation- but according to clinical criteria.

WEEKLY PANDEMIC INFORMATION

Health has already articulated the different internal instruction and information systems so that the organization readjusts its protocols for next week, while updating formats and information channels for the public. Specifically, for different types of doubts, the Health council contact 948 290 290.

Regarding the monitoring of the evolution of the pandemic, the different information flows continue with the Ministry and other complementary systems to follow the evolution of the pandemic (sequencing, wastewater, etc.), also paying attention to the updated roadmap indicators which prioritizes hospital occupancy levels as keys also to set action scenarios, the Government has stated.

In coherence with the new surveillance system, the Government of Navarra will also rethink the periodicity and content of the information related to the different epidemiological, healthcare and geographic indicators of the pandemic that are taking place, especially through its different websites. In this sense, throughout the next week it is planned to articulate the information with a weekly cadence that, according to Health, allows a greater temporal perspective in terms of trend, instead of daily, although the moment of the change will be previously communicated, as well like the contents.