Coronavirus in Peru: everything you need to know about the fourth dose that is applied from today in Lima and Callao | COVID-19 | Minsa rmmn | PERU

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on the start of the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 from today, Saturday, April 2, with a vaccination day of 36 consecutive hours in Metropolitan Lima and Callao.

Who can receive the fourth dose from today?

The adults older than 70 years and immunosuppressed people You can go from today, Saturday, April 2, to receive your fourth dose at the Lima and Callao vaccination centers.

Who can receive the fourth dose from Monday, April 4?

As of Monday, April 4, vaccination also begins with this reinforcement of health personnel in Lima and Callao.

When will the fourth dose be applied in the regions?

TO national level will begin the inoculation of the fourth dose during the next week. It will be aimed at the same groups (over 70 years of age, immunosuppressed and health personnel) .

How much time must have passed after the third dose?

The head of the General Directorate of Strategic Interventions in Public Health (Dgiesp) of the Minsa, Alexis Holguín, specified yesterday that the groups mentioned above can receive the fourth dose if five months have passed since the third.

“We have seen that when more than five months pass, the defenses begin to decrease, which is why the fourth dose is required to increase the antibodies.”, indicated Holguín and added that in this way serious forms of the disease will be avoided.

What vaccine will be used for the fourth dose?

According to the “Protocol for the application of the fourth and third dose for vaccination against COVID-19” of the Minsa, the fourth dose must be with the messenger RNA vaccine, that is, Pfizer or Modern.

36-hour shift for all doses

The director of Immunizations of the Minsa, María Elena Martínez, reported yesterday that this weekend, under the strategy “I vaccinate Peru, complete your doses” the second vaccination day of 36 consecutive hours will be carried out.

With the support of the Peruvian Army and the Peruvian Navy, three vaccination buses with health brigades will travel through Metropolitan Lima and Callao. In addition, more than 20 vaccination points will attend 36 hours in a row for the population to complete their vaccination schedule against COVID-19.

“We have all the vaccination doses simultaneously. Tomorrow we begin with the application of the fourth dose to those over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed people (…) And this weekend is our second day of vaccination of 36 hours in a row, for this reason I call on the population to come, above all, by your third dose. I ask parents to bring their children under the age of 12 to complete their doses.”, mentioned the official.

The inoculation day this weekend It will start today, Saturday, April 2 at 7:00 a.m. and will end tomorrow, Sunday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m..

What are the vaccination points that will work 36 hours?

In Lima Center

Field of Mars (Jesus Mary)

Videna (Saint Louis)

Huiracocha Zonal Park (San Juan de Lurigancho)

Cesar Vallejo University (San Juan de Lurigancho)

East Lima

Ollantaytambo Municipal Stadium (Ate)

Chancas de Andahuaylas Stadium (Santa Anita)

Pachacutec Stadium (Chaclacayo)

South Lima

IPD San ​​Juan de Miraflores (San Juan de Miraflores)

IPD Villa Maria del Triunfo (Villa Maria del Triunfo)

Villa El Salvador Sports Center (Villa El Salvador)

Luis Galvez Chipoco Stadium (Barranco)

Jockey Plaza (Santiago de Surco)

North Lima

Mayta Capac Park (San Martin de Porres)

Sinchi Roca Zone Park (Comas)

Puente Piedra Sports Complex (Stone Bridge)

Vaccinations Essalud

Miller Beach (Jesus Maria)

San Isidro Labrador (Santa Anita)

North Square (Independence)

Surquillo Municipal Stadium

What are the vaccination points that will work 12 hours?

Solis Garcia Stadium (Chosica)

Gabriel Nicho Stadium (El Agustino)

Barbones Barracks (El Agustino)

Sports pottery from Cieneguilla (Cieneguilla)

Sports pottery from San Andrés (Huaycán)

CIAM La Molina and Vacuna Car of the Agrarian University (La Molina)

Plaza San Miguel (San Miguel)

Vaccine Car of the Costa Verde (Magdalena)

IPD Bayóvar (San Juan de Lurigancho)

Campolo Mayor Stadium (La Perla)

Cesar Vallejo University (Los Olivos)

Vaccinations Essalud

(Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Aljovin (Fence of Lima)

San Borja Sports Center

San Isidro Municipal Sports Complex

What other vaccination points work at other times?

Vaccinations Essalud

Parque de las Leyendas (San Miguel) will attend both days from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. .

. Monumental Stadium the attention will be the Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..

Is a fourth wave of the coronavirus possible?

Asked about the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19the head of the Dgiesp indicated that the omicron subvariant is causing concern in other countries, so that, in Peru, the population must prepare itself by completing its vaccination schedule.

“There is a subvariant of ómicron, BA.2, which in other countries has generated an increase in cases; and in Peru there are already confirmed cases, for this reason we must be prepared by continuing to use the mask, respecting the distance and vaccinating ourselves with three doses and a fourth if five months have passed since the last one, thus our protection increases to more than 80%”, specified Holguin.

