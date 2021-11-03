Coronavirus, in Ravenna again a ‘record’ of cases. One more death and one more hospitalization

Ravenna again in the lead, on a par with Bologna, for new cases of Covid, as many as 46. And there is also the death of an 86-year-old to be recorded. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 433,233 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 222 more than on Tuesday, out of a total of 31,175 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made since Tuesday is 0.7%. The control and prevention activity continues: of the newly infected, 69 are asymptomatic identified as part of the regional contact tracing and screening activities. Overall, 111 of the new positives were already in isolation at the time of swab execution, 137 were identified within already known foci. The average age of new positives on Wednesday is 42.2 years.

Of the 69 asymptomatic, 45 were identified thanks to contact tracing, 1 with serological screening, 6 through tests for risk categories introduced by the Region. An epidemiological investigation is still ongoing for 17 cases. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna and Ravenna, both with 46 new cases, followed by Rimini (30). Then the Imolese district (20), Piacenza (18), Cesena (16), Ferrara and Forlì (both with 15 new cases), Reggio Emilia (13). Finally, Modena (2) and Parma (1). These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon on Wednesday on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

In the Ravenna area

For the province of Ravenna, 46 cases were recorded on Wednesday: 19 male patients and 27 female patients; 34 asymptomatic and 12 symptomatic; 44 in home isolation and 2 hospitalizations. In detail: 31 for contact tracing; 8 for symptoms; 6 private tests; 1 test for returning from abroad. The swabs performed were 1331. On Wednesday, the Region reported 1 death: an 86-year-old male patient. About 46 healings can be estimated. The total cases diagnosed since the beginning of the infection in the Ravenna area are 34,927.

The new cases distributed by municipality

6 Alfonsine

1 Brisighella

1 Castel Bolognese

3 Cervia

5 Faenza

11 Lugo

1 Massa Lombarda

13 Ravenna

5 Solarolo

In the region

In the last 24 hours, 14,671 molecular swabs were carried out, for a total of 6,192,234. To these are added 16,504 rapid antigen tests. As for the total people healed, they are 330 more than on Tuesday and reach 412,127. The active cases, that is the actual patients, on Wednesday are 7,498 (-113). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 7,153 (-109), 95.4% of all active cases.

Unfortunately, there are five deaths: one in Modena (a 105-year-old woman), one in the Ferrara area (a 96-year-old woman), one in the province of Ravenna (an 86-year-old man), two in the province of Forlì-Cesena ( a 72-year-old man who died in the Forlì area and a 103-year-old woman who died in the Cesena area). In total, 13,608 deaths in the region since the start of the epidemic.

There are 30 patients admitted to intensive care (+1 compared to Tuesday), 315 those in the other Covid departments (-5). On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 4 in Parma (number unchanged compared to Tuesday); 2 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 in Modena (unchanged); 11 in Bologna (+1); 3 in Imola (unchanged); 1 in Ravenna (+1); 4 in Forlì (unchanged); 2 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in Piacenza and Ferrara (like Tuesday), nor in Cesena (-1 compared to Tuesday).

These are the cases of positivity in the area since the beginning of the epidemic, which refer not to the province of residence, but to the one in which the diagnosis was made: 26,664 in Piacenza (+18 compared to Tuesday, of which 6 symptomatic), 33,135 in Parma (+1, symptomatic), 51,741 in Reggio Emilia (+13, of which 12 symptomatic), 72,918 in Modena (+2, symptomatic), 90,869 in Bologna (+46, of which 26 symptomatic), 13,853 cases in Imola (+20, of which 16 symptomatic), 26,025 in Ferrara (+15, of which 9 symptomatic), 34,927 in Ravenna (+46, of which 34 symptomatic), 19,172 in Forlì (+15, of which 12 symptomatic), 21,924 in Cesena (+16, of which 11 symptomatic) and 42,005 in Rimini (+30, of which 24 symptomatic).

Vaccines

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues, extended to all citizens over 12 years of age. The progressive count of vaccine administrations carried out can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the subject, which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed and the additional doses administered. At 4 pm a total of 6,914,142 doses were administered; out of the total, 3,490,587 people have completed the vaccination cycle.