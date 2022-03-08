Coronavirus, in Sicily another 2,357 positives and 3 deaths: hospitalizations on the rise

Cases of Covid 19 in Sicily are decreasing. In the last 24 hours, 2,357 out of 17,263 swabs were processed and the positivity index drops to 13.7%. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 4,017 new cases out of 27,546 swabs and the positivity rate was 14.6%. There are 3 deaths and 1,384 recovered. Admissions in the ordinary regime (+36 on yesterday’s figure) and those in intensive care (+2) are on the rise. Sicily is in second place in the ranking by number of cases.

At the provincial level 677 cases are recorded in Palermo, Catania 262, Messina 649, Syracuse 157, Trapani 321, Ragusa 223, Caltanissetta 140, Agrigento 356, Enna 167.

Looking at the national data there are 22,083 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 35,057. The victims are instead 130 (yesterday there were 105). There are 188,274 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 296,246. The positivity rate is 11.7%, up from 10.5% yesterday. There are 610 patients admitted to intensive care, 7 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 35. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,989, or 161 more than yesterday.

