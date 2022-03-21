Coronavirus, in Sicily another 4,777 cases and 12 deaths. Almost 1,700 positives in Palermo

There are 4,777 new Coronavirus positives recorded in the last 24 hours in Sicily out of 30,537 processed swabs and the positivity index is 15.6% (yesterday it was 15.2%) but the Region reports that 1,156 cases are prior to March 19. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 6,107 out of 40,165 tests. Sicily is fifth in the number of daily infections.

There are currently 236,862 Covid positives in Sicily, of which 878 hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 60 in intensive care and 235,924 in home isolation. The healed rose to 659,048, while the deaths to 9,860. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 905,770 people have been infected by Covid on the island.

At the provincial levelin Palermo 1,663 positives were recorded, in Catania 709, in Messina 1303, in Syracuse 422, in Agrigento 637, in Ragusa 445, in Trapani 323, in Caltanissetta 324 and in Enna 107.

Nationally, there are 60,415 new cases of positivity, compared to the 74,024 of yesterday. 370,466 swabs were carried out, out of a total of 195,712,501 since the beginning of the emergency, which brings the positivity rate to 16.3%. In the last 24 hours there were 93 deaths (yesterday 85), bringing the total number of victims from the beginning of the pandemic to 157,785. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 13,861,743. Currently the positives are 1,172,824 (+25,305), 1,163,927 people in home isolation. There are 8,430 hospitalized with symptoms, of which 467 in intensive care (-4 compared to yesterday). The discharged / healed are 12,531,134 with an increase of 36,166 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lazio (7,413), then Campania (7,130), Lombardy (6,371), Puglia (6,464) and Sicily (4,777).

