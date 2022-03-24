Coronavirus: in Sicily the new cases rise to 6,748, still 18 deaths

Cases of Covid 19 in Sicily are slightly increasing. In the last 24 hours, 6,748 out of 39,831 swabs were processed and the positivity index rose to 16.9%. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 6,481 new cases out of 46,599 swabs and the positivity rate was 13.9%. There are 18 deaths and 12,136 cured. Ordinary hospitalizations are decreasing (-7 compared to yesterday’s figure), while those in intensive care are increasing (+1). Sicily ranks sixth in the ranking by number of cases.

At the provincial level 2,083 cases are recorded in Palermo, Catania 1,077, Messina 1,393, Syracuse 541, Trapani 658, Ragusa 494, Caltanissetta 375, Agrigento 838, Enna 181. There are 892 infections dating back to days prior to 23 March.

Looking at the national data there are 81,811 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 76,260. The victims are 182 instead (yesterday there were 153). There are 1,245,803 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 18,913 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,153,098 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead rise to 158,436. The discharged and healed are 12,748,859, with an increase of 63,553 compared to yesterday.

There are 545,302 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 513,744. The positivity rate is 15%, up slightly from 14.8% yesterday. There are 447 patients admitted to intensive care, 19 fewer compared to yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 41. There are 9,029 hospitalized in ordinary wards, 90 more than yesterday.

