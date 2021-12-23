Health

Coronavirus, in the pharmacy also the carrying out of molecular tests to confirm positivity – Chronicle

TRENTO. Molecular test also in pharmacies to confirm the positivity detected by the antigenic. It is the main change contained in the update of the protocol approved by the Provincial Government, with a resolution proposed by the Provincial Health Councilor Stefania Segnana, thought to strengthen in the context of the pandemic from COVID-19 the territorial offer of diagnostics at the expense of the provincial health service. A further area of ​​collaboration has been included in the agreement: the collaboration between APSS and pharmacies for the collection and transport of salivary test tubes to the laboratory.

“The protocol approved by the council – affirms the councilor Segnana – is a further tool that allows us to increase the positive collaborations that have long started in the area in terms of tracing the virus and fighting the pandemic in the area. A response that sees the great contribution of pharmacists and pharmacies, increasingly a point of reference for citizens and the community and as a support to our public health system even in this epidemiological phase “.

In detail, the document also refers to the national protocol of the extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency, which provides for the use of an adequately trained pharmacist in the administration of antigen tests in pharmacies as a freelance, authorizing this professionalism also for the tests carried out. paid by the provincial health service.

In fact, public health finds the need to further strengthen the territorial offer of diagnostics in this epidemiological phase, and therefore to require the pharmacies that have joined the offer for the execution of rapid tests in the self-employed regime, to also ensure the necessary availability of a diagnostic offer under the provincial health service. The protocol therefore provides in the first place to enhance the execution of rapid antigen tests performed by suitably trained pharmacists.

On the antigenic tests carried out in the profession or in the provincial health service regime, positive results, the pharmacies will also carry out the molecular confirmation test.

