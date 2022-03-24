Coronavirus, in the province of Varese 956 new infections, in Lombardy 9,300. Ats: “Growth slows down” – Varesenoi.it

I’m 956 the new Coronavirus positives identified in the province of Varese in the last twenty-four hours. This is what is reported in the national bulletin of the Civil Protection today, Thursday 24 March. This is a slightly higher figure compared to yesterday, when the ascertained positives were 881.

As compared to Thursday last week (793 infections) the trend is always growing. Here is the summary of cases of the last few days in the province: Wednesday 881, Tuesday 985, Monday 198, Sunday 726, Saturday 794, Friday 853, last Thursday 793.

According to today’s monitoring by Ats Insubria, however, the situation in our territory is slowly improving, with the growth of the virus moving a little more slowly: “The analysis of the data of the last week – announced the health management – shows a gradual reduction in the growth rate of new infections. In particular, the percentage increase in cases went from 50% between the first and second week of March, to just over 30% between the second and third. This trend, if confirmed in the next week, would allow for hypothesize a reduction in the absolute number of infections starting from the second half of April. The RDt, after reaching the value of 1.5, shows a tendency to move towards the value of 1, which is the end of the epidemic expansion. The number of hospitalized in the territory of ATS Insubria does not appear to have increased “.

In Lombardy the positives recorded today are 9,300 a front of 81,811 swabs carried out (positivity rate 11.8%, yesterday it was 12.1%). Yesterday in our regional territory the increase was of 9,206 cases with 75,693 total swabs, the day before yesterday 11,378 cases with 95,788 total swabs.

Regarding deaths in Lombardy today there are 34 victims. Yesterday there were 15 deaths, the day before yesterday 17. With the latest update the number of Covid-19 positive people is 39,141 died in Lombardy since the beginning of the emergency.

In the intensive therapies Lombard there are today 41 patients assisted, yesterday there were 47 (balance -6, admissions on day 5). Covid patients in the ordinary wards I’m today 965, yesterday they were 940. The healed in Lombardy are 5,913 in the last twenty-four hours, it had been yesterday 2,853.

In Italy register today 81,811 new cases with 545.302 total swabs analyzed, 182 victims and 447 patients currently in intensive care. Yesterday the positives were 76,260 with 513,744 swabs, while the victims were 153 and in the intensive care there were 466 patients in all.

The total number of infected persons since the beginning of the pandemic on our provincial territory recorded by the national civil protection report is 227.937figure including healed and deaths.

Here is the growth of new positives recorded today in the provinces of Lombardy.

Varese: 956;

Milan: 3,102 of which 1,492 in Milan city;

Bergamo: 566;

Brescia: 1,103;

Como: 560;

Cremona: 308;

Lecco: 378;

Lauds: 132;

Mantua: 411;

Monza and Brianza: 784;

Pavia: 476;

Sondrio: 133.