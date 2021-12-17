Coronavirus in the world: curfew in Ireland from 8 pm, in France from January it passes only with the vaccine, yet another record of infections in Great Britain

A new peak of infections in Great Britain (over 93 thousand), a squeeze in Ireland (with a curfew at 20) while in France there is no to large gatherings by the end of the year and the rules on the health pass change.

Europe discusses the most effective measures to avoid a new emergency in hospitals, due to the Omicron variant, while US President Joe Biden warns Americans: a “winter of serious illness and death” could await unvaccinated people. “The only real protection is getting the shot,” said President Biden, insisting that the Omicron variant is “there” and “will start circulating much faster in the United States.”

Great Britain: third consecutive record of cases

The UK has had a new all-time record of new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the third in a row. There are 93,045 new infections. On Thursday there were 88,376 and on Wednesday 78,610. The deaths in the last 24 hours have been 111. France will restore the obligation of “compelling reasons” for travelers to and from the United Kingdom during the night between Friday and Saturday. And the validity of tests departing from the UK is reduced from 48 hours to 24 hours. The announcement forced thousands of French to rush to change reservations to avoid being subjected to quarantine once they returned home.

France: no to large gatherings at the end of the year. And from January comes 2G

In France, the health pass will become a vaccination pass at the beginning of 2022: premier Jean Castex announced this at the end of the meeting of the Health Defense Council. In this way, only those who have completed the vaccination cycle will be able to have the pass: a negative test will no longer be enough for the unvaccinated. “It is not permissible that the approximately six million French people who refuse to get vaccinated endanger the life of an entire country,” said Castex.

Faced with the advancement of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, France then invites not to hold large gatherings for the end of the year holidays. Castex asked the prefects to ban concerts and large gatherings on the evening of December 31st.

In Ireland, curfew from 8pm

Curfew in Ireland for pubs, restaurants, bars and hotel restaurants and indoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events. This was announced by Prime Minister Michel Martin. The curfew will be from 8pm and will take effect from midnight on Sunday.

Denmark closes cinemas and museums

Towards new restrictions in Denmark. Premier Mette Frederiksen’s plan calls for the closure of museums, cinemas, theaters, bio parks, amusement parks and venues for events, insisting on tests and vaccinations. The measures must still have the go-ahead from Parliament.

Fauci: “I do not foresee restrictions for those arriving from Europe”

Anthony Fauci, immunologist and chief medical advisor to the White House, said he did not foresee new restrictions for those arriving from Europe. “I don’t think that’s going to happen, because there is already enough Omicron in the US, so trying to keep the variant away from other countries may not be effective.”

Financial Times: Ema ready to approve Novavax

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) could approve the use of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine next week, according to sources consulted by the Financial Times. The news sent shares in the Maryland company up 7%. After the EMA, the World Health Organization (WHO) could also issue an emergency authorization to strengthen the Covax program, intended to find doses for vaccination campaigns in developing countries.

Guterres, UN: 40 countries have not vaccinated even 10% of the population

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the world to make “concrete” progress within a few days towards the now distant goal of vaccinating 40% of the world’s population against Covid-19 before the end of the year. “Inequality in vaccines is giving variants a free pass to go wild,” Guterres told reporters. “The vaccine accumulation strategy, the vaccine nationalism strategy or the vaccine diplomacy strategy have failed. This new variant has demonstrated this failure,” said the UN secretary, they explain that just over two weeks after end of the year, 98 countries have yet to meet the WHO 40% vaccination target, and 40 countries have not vaccinated even 10%.