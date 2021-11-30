Coronavirus in the world: first Omicron case in Japan. Ema: “Vaccines protect, soon to say if they need to be adapted”

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus sequenced for the first time in South Africa has prompted several countries around the world to take countermeasures, such as travel restrictions and social life restrictions, to try to avoid a new wave of the pandemic. There is still no certain data on the contagiousness and danger of the variant: the information received so far from the doctors who treated the first patients, as well as from the specialists who first identified the new variant, speak of mild symptoms in vaccinated patients. But from one part of the pharmaceutical industry there are signs of concern because vaccines may not be effective: so he said today in an interview with the Financial Times the managing director of Moderna.

First case in Japan

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in Japan: the head of the Cabinet, Hirokazu Matsuno, made it known in a press conference held today, according to CNN. This is a man in his thirties who arrived in Tokyo from Namibia and tested positive at Narita airport on Sunday. The patient was quarantined in a government facility and the people he came in contact with were tracked down. Matsuno added that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold an emergency meeting with ministers on this issue.

As of today, as announced yesterday by the premier, the country is blocking the entry of foreign visitors from all over the world to combat the spread of Omicron.

The director of the EMA: “Vaccines also protect with Omicron, soon to say if they must be adapted”

“From the data we have it emerges that the vaccines are effective and will continue to protect the population even with a possible spread of the Omicron variant.” This was stated by the executive director of EMA, Emer Cooke, in a hearing in the Health Committee of the European Parliament on the Covid pandemic. “However, we know that efficacy decreases over time, so the booster dose becomes essential,” he added. If necessary, he added, due to the new Omicron variant “we have contingency plans. We are ready for the worst even if we hope for the best. Vaccines remain the key tool”. “We know that viruses are mutating and we are ready. Since last February we have created guidelines to allow companies to rapidly adapt vaccines if this is necessary. And I think we need to be very cautious now, we don’t know yet if it is necessary.”

“We have many more tools to fight the pandemic: we have four licensed vaccines and four more are under review. Novavax’s vaccine could be licensed in a matter of weeks.” And again: “We have to work even harder to increase the vaccination rate in the European Union, especially in those Member States where these rates are dangerously low. This is particularly important as we get more information on the Omicron”.

WHO: from the Omicron “high risk” variant of waves of infections

The World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a high risk of waves of infections around the world. The variant could lead to serious consequences in some regions, the organization said Monday. WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has renewed the call for a global push to deliver vaccines to poorer nations.

Covid-19 “is not over with us,” he warned. The variant was detected in South Africa earlier this month with initial evidence suggesting it has a higher risk of reinfection. “Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which concern their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” WHO said.

Scientists around the world are working to find out if the new variant is associated with increased transmission, risk of reinfection, and how it reacts to vaccines.

In the US, boosters for everyone, from 18 years

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that the third booster dose of the vaccine be given to everyone aged 18 and over. “The CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses of the Covid19 vaccine. All 18-year-olds should receive a booster injection 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after the initial J&J vaccine.”

Pfizer will ask the FDA for the third dose also for 16-17 year olds

Pfizer will seek authorization for the administration of the third dose of its Covid vaccine for the 16-17 age group, according to CNN. At present, a third dose of Pfizer is planned in the US six months after the second only for ages 18 and up.

The German Constitutional Court judges anti-Covid containment measures to be legal

The German Constitutional Court on Tuesday declared the partial containment measures adopted by the government since the start of the pandemic justified and proportionate, paving the way for a further tightening of restrictions against the new wave of Covid-19. The restrictions on contacts and exits and the closure of schools “in the situation of extreme risk of the pandemic were compatible with the Basic Law”, says the highest German court whose decision was made a few hours before the meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz with regional leaders to determine whether to tighten restrictions.