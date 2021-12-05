Coronavirus in the world, the alarm returns in the US: 100 thousand cases and a thousand deaths a day

The pandemic reaches alarming levels again in the US, where infections from Covid return to exceed 100,000 per day and deaths to 1,000: the average of the last week is 114,150 new cases, with an increase of 52.4%, and of 1257 deaths (+ 42%). The Washington Post reports. The fully vaccinated population still remains below 60% (59.8%).

The Omicon variant spreads to the USA

New York has announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. Governor Kathy Hochul on Saturday said the cases appear to be unrelated. Seven of them were found in New York City and the other is in Suffolk County. The number of states finding the variant is also growing. Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Washington state announced their first cases on Saturday, a day after New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland reported their first cases. Missouri announced its first alleged case on Friday. The variant has also been found in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado, and Utah.

“The Omicron variant is here and, as anticipated, we are seeing the beginning of its spread in the community,” state health commissioner Mary Bassett said in a press release. The number of people who test positive for the virus has doubled in the past 30 days.

In France 51 thousand cases a day

France has recorded 51,624 cases of Covid contagion in the country in the last 24 hours. The data raise the average of weekly infections to 41 thousand from the previous 30 thousand. Last week the average was 28 thousand. There are 694 new hospitalizations, including 119 in serious condition. There are 113 deaths.