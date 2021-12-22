Coronavirus in the world: vaccines, infections and all the news on the situation

Spain has seen a record increase in Covid-19 cases on a daily basis: 49,823 in the last 24 hours, never so many since the pandemic began. So far, the highest figure had been on January 21 with 44,357 new infections confirmed in one day. And now the government is discussing possible new restrictions. Premier Pedro Sánchez announces that the mandatory outdoor mask will be reintroduced. For now, only Catalonia seems willing to restore serious restrictions, including a curfew and the closure of night clubs.

Bill Gates: “We are entering the worst phase of the pandemic”

“The United States could enter the worst phase of the pandemic”: the word of Bill Gates, who in a series of tweets claims to have canceled all his plans related to the end of the year holidays. “We have to take the Omicron variant very seriously – he says – until we know more about it”. Gates says he expects a wave to last at least three months, but hopes the pandemic will end in the course of 2022.

Spain, the obligation to wear an outdoor mask is back

The Spanish government has decided to reintroduce the obligation to wear masks outdoors, after the number of daily cases of Covid-19 reached a record of almost 50 thousand in 24 hours. “The use of masks is again mandatory outdoors,” the Palazzo della Moncloa, the seat of the Spanish government, announced in a statement. The text does not specify when the provision will come into force, but an extraordinary Council of Ministers has been convened for tomorrow to approve the decree law, which calls for the obligation of masks already at Christmas.

China, lockdown for the 13 million inhabitants of Xian

The authorities of Xian have ordered the lockdown for its thirteen million inhabitants, after a spike in infections from Covid-19. There is currently an area at high risk of contagion and another 40 at medium risk in the city of Inner China, at the center of an outbreak marked by the presence of the Delta variant of the virus. All communities and units in Xian have been subjected to lockdowns.

“” Movements in the 41 areas, districts, counties and development zones at risk of contagion are strictly limited “, reads a note released online by the state media that cites local authorities.

WHO: “Another storm is coming in Europe”

Europe must prepare for a “significant increase” in Covid cases driven by the spread of the Omicron variant. This was stated by Hans Kluge of the World Health Organization (WHO). “Another storm is on the way,” he warned, noting that “within weeks, Omicron will be dominant in more countries in the region, pushing health systems already under pressure to the brink even further.”

Vaccine requirement in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the nation’s third largest city will require proof of coronavirus vaccination for entry to restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues. The measure will take effect on January 3.

On Monday, Illinois reported about 12,330 new cases, the highest daily total in more than a year. Chicago is recording an average of 1,700 cases per day, up from about 300 per day a few weeks ago. Much of that increase was driven by the Omicron variant.

Ecuador, no to the lockdown to contain the covid

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, has ruled out the possibility of introducing a new lockdown or closure of activities in the country to contain the increase in Covid-19 cases that has been registered in recent weeks. This was reported by the newspaper “El Comercio”. In the country, 188 new infections have been detected in the last 24 hours, which led to a total of 537,220 cases. In addition, an increase in the number of people infected with the Omicron variant has been verified. The Ministry of Health confirmed that 19 new cases generated by the most recent mutation of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Guayas, on the coast. The total of Omicron cases is 22.

During a press conference, Lasso invited people to get vaccinated against Covid19 and to maintain the distancing measures. “We have family reunions, but not huge, we wear a mask, wash our hands often and go get vaccinated,” Lasso recommended in the face of the upcoming celebration of the Christmas holidays in Ecuador. According to the president, Ecuador has a supply of vaccines “even for booster doses”, which is administered six months after the second injection.

Peru, no third dose Sinopharm

The Minister of Health of Peru, Hernando Cevallos, announced that the Chinese drug SinoPharm will not be used for the third dose of the anti covid-19 vaccine due to the poor efficacy against the Omicron variant that emerged in some studies. “If we think about the reduction of the possibility of contagion from the Omicron variant obviously the use of the Sinopharm vaccine is not the right solution. We are thinking of moving towards vaccines that give greater safety to the population”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper. “Gestion”. The minister indicated that vaccines developed by the US industries Pfizer and Moderna will be used, due to their greater effectiveness.

Japan, 13 days of quarantine to curb Omicron

The government of Japan will ask anyone who has come into close contact with people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to spend 14 days in quarantine at ad hoc facilities. This was announced by the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who also confirmed the entry ban for foreign citizens reintroduced on November 29, while experts continue to assess the actual contagiousness and danger of the new variant. “We will ask them to stay not at home, but at special facilities,” said Kishida, referring to those who will be affected by the tracking measures aimed at isolating the new variant. As highlighted by the Japanese press, and as with other emergency measures adopted in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, the request will not be based on any binding legal basis, and the citizens concerned will still be able to decide to spend the quarantine period at home. Kishida specified that “the scientific assessment regarding the transmissibility and severity of the Omicron variant has not yet been confirmed”, and has not ruled out the introduction of even more rigid measures in case the new variant of the coronavirus proves to be more ‘dangerous than it appears.