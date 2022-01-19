Coronavirus in the world: vaccines, infections and all the news on the situation

The number of new Covid-19 cases in China hit 223, the highest level since March 2020, amid efforts to eliminate the highly transmissible Omicron variant less than three weeks before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. According to updates of the National Health Commission, among the 163 internal infections recorded yesterday, another 80 related to Tianjin, the first Omicron outbreak in the country, and another 9 to the manufacturing hub of Guangdong. A local case of Omicron was detected over the weekend in Beijing, prompting authorities to tighten rules for accessing the capital from other parts of China.

China, which first registered Covid-19, has followed a strict “zero tolerance” policy, keeping strict border control, despite the rest of the world having started a reopening. The approach has come under pressure in recent weeks with more outbreaks across the country in the run-up to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, set to open on February 4. Athletes and executives began making their way to the Chinese capital, quickly entering a bubble system in Beijing and neighboring Hebei province: a “closed circuit” that separates athletes and other Games personnel from the general public. To limit infections and protect the inauguration of the Olympics, Beijing has strengthened the rules for entrances: travelers will have to undergo an anti-Covid test within 72 hours of arriving in the city. The new rule aims to facilitate the tracking of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant, in addition to the already existing obligation to submit a negative test done before 48 hours of arrival in the city and to have a green code on the monitoring app sanitary.

Local authorities have also asked residents not to leave the city for the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays. The infected woman found over the weekend in Beijing’s Haidian district did not travel out of the city or have contact with other infected people, municipal health officials said, adding that tests were carried out on about 13,000 people living or working in the area. same area.

Strasbourg, positive driver: Von der Leyen returns to Brussels

The driver of the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, tested positive for Covid-19. The president canceled her participation in the commemoration of David Sassoli. He is returning to Brussels. She announced it herself on Twitter.

France approves the vaccination pass

Last night, in the meantime, the French Parliament definitively adopted, with a final vote at the Assemblée Nationale, the bill establishing the “vaccination pass”, the equivalent of the Italian super Green Pass. After a parliamentary battle lasting about ten days, the text was adopted with 215 votes in favor, 58 against and 7 abstentions. The socialist parliamentarians have announced that they intend to submit the text to the Constitutional Council so that respect for “fundamental freedoms” is guaranteed and this will postpone the promulgation of the law for a few days.

The text was voted with 215 votes in favor, 58 against and 7 abstentions, at the end of a period of polemics and political squabbles that began in the first days of the year. Now the government wants the “pass” to be operational as soon as possible, but the socialist parliamentarians have asked the opinion of the Constitutional Council, to guarantee respect for fundamental rights, and this will cause the promulgation of the law to be postponed for a few days. The certificate proving the vaccination will be mandatory for all over 16 years to access recreational activities, bars and restaurants, fairs and interregional public transport. The Senate has also approved the adoption of the pass, but with some differences: the last word will return to the National Assembly.

Austria, sanctions for offenders

Austria has confirmed the entry into force from February 1 of the compulsory anti-Covid vaccination for adults, with fines between 600 and 3,600 euros for offenders. The chancellor, Karl Nehammer reiterated this, yesterday presenting the new rules and saying he was aware of the “sensitive” nature of this measure, a first in Europe. “As planned, we will make vaccination mandatory in early February,” for those over 18, he said at a press conference in Vienna. “IS a sensitive bill, but compliant with the Constitution “, and which needs” an adaptation phase “that will allow the recalcitrant to be vaccinated” until mid-March “, added the chancellor.

In Austria, 71.5% of the population has already received a complete vaccination scheme, while on Saturday 27,000 people demonstrated in Vienna against this measure accused of violating individual freedoms. “There will be controls”: not being vaccinated will constitute a “crime” subject to financial “sanctions” of between 600 and 3,600 euros in case of recidivism, he explained. Unvaccinated people will receive a first dose notice and those who do not show up will be fined. The law provides for up to four fines per person. The bill is expected to be approved by parliament on Thursday.