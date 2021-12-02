Coronavirus in the world: vaccines, infections and all the news on the situation

Only Italy and Spain, in the EU, have yellow areas, therefore still not at high risk of contagion. The rest of the Union is red or sorry red. This is what the updated map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) shows. As for Italy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Puglia, Basilicata, Sicily and Sardinia are yellow. The remaining Regions are red, none in dark red. In Spain only one region retains the yellow color: Extremadura. According to the ECDC, the highest incidence of infections is concentrated in Germany, Benelux, Ireland, Greece and Eastern Europe.

Scholz: the German Parliament will approve the vaccination obligation

The German Chancellor in pectore, Olaf Scholz, expressed satisfaction with the decision to open a parliamentary debate on the requirement for an anti-Covid vaccine, and said he was very confident that the measure will meet with support and pass. Scholz said this at a press conference after the State-Regions summit that decided on the measures on Covid. An optimism also linked to the opening arrived this morning by the leader of the liberals Christian Lindner, who said he was in favor of the obligation, speaking with the Bild. Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced the introduction of measures equal to a lockdown for people not vaccinated against Covid-19. At a press conference, after meeting with the governors of the federated states, he confirmed that the 2G rule (which allows access to public places only for vaccinated or cured people) will be extended to retail stores, the same will apply to access to facilities and events for cultural and recreational activities (cinemas, theaters, restaurants) regardless of incidence. The reported it Fac.

The Omicron variant could become the majority in the world

The Omicron variant could become the majority in the world in the coming months: the estimate is from the health agency of the European Union. “Current evidence on transmissibility, disease severity, and immune runaway is highly uncertain for the Omicron variant of the pandemic coronavirus. However, preliminary data from South Africa suggests it may have a substantial growth advantage over the Delta variant. In that case, i. mathematical models indicate that Omicron is expected to cause over half of all Sars-CoV-2 infections in the EU / European Economic Area within the next few months. ” It is one of the assessments reported by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in the document which assesses the risk associated with the new variant (B.1.1.529). “The greater the growth advantage of Omicron compared to the Delta variant and its circulation in the EU / See – it reads – the shorter the expected time before Omicron causes most of all Sars-CoV infections- 2”.