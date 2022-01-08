Coronavirus in Umbria, Gammaitoni (Unipg) analysis on infections

“What can be said of scientifically sensible in these days that appear to us to be characterized by an uncontrolled increase in infections?”. Luca Gammaitoni, professor of experimental physics at the University of Perugia, starts from this question to analyze the situation of infections in Umbria.

“I resisted the request of those who asked me to comment on the curves so far – he explains in the post on Facebook – because, especially these days, the data are characterized by large fluctuations. The fluctuations mean uncertainty and difficulty in calibrating the models. And yet , on closer inspection – he adds -, some sensible things can be ventured with reference to the Umbrian situation “.

Gammaitoni explains that “curve number 1 gives us the idea that, despite the great speed of spread of the contagion, something is slowly changing. We would observe (conditionally due to the uncertainty of the data) a decrease in the acceleration of the contagion. That is: the speed of diffusion is still growing but with less rapidity. In the short term (within a week?) it should reach a maximum and then decrease, as it has always done for the other waves “.

Curve number 2, continues the Unipg professor, “shows us a peak of currently enormous positives compared to the other waves. This is due to the extreme contagiousness of the Omicron variant. It is difficult to say (due to the large fluctuations) if we are at the point of We are certainly not far. We will reach it approximately when curve number 1 is at its maximum (within a week?) “.

Curve number 3 “shows us the number of hospitalized (in yellow) and intensive care (in orange). If we compare these curves with those of the second and third waves, we can appreciate how much better the situation is today than in one year. ago. It is a reason to rejoice and appreciate the great role that vaccines are playing in saving lives and suffering. “

Here is Gammaitoni’s conclusion: “There are reasons to keep our guard up but, at the same time, to look to the future with optimism. Even this huge wave will pass and we will return to enjoy the opportunities for socializing. This epidemic, like all the others that they preceded it, it will end. In the meantime, patience, prudence and vaccinations “.