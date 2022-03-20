Coronavirus: incidence of infections breaks record in Germany | Coronavirus | D.W.

The weekly incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Germany again marked a historical figure this Saturday (03.19.2022), according to information provided by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a virology entity in charge of monitoring the development of the pandemic in the European country. According to the entity, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants reached a mark never seen before of 1,735.

This is a clearly higher number than that registered on Friday, when for the first time the mark of 1,700 cases was exceeded, marking an incidence of 1,706.3. The figure, a week ago, reached 1,496 positives for the coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. For several days the number of infections resumed an upward trend, after several weeks of gradual decline.

In absolute terms, the number of new infections was 260,239 in the last 24 hours, lower than the 297,845 reported on Friday. This brings the official total of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Germany to 18,548,225. The authorities and experts, in any case, assume that this figure is much higher, since many cases are simply not reported because health services have been limited in their ability to report cases.

More than 200 dead daily

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Germany suffered the death of 221 people from causes associated with COVID-19, maintaining an average of a couple of hundred daily deaths from coronavirus. In this way, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the European country reached 126,867 people.

The rate of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who are hospitalized in healthcare centers reached 7.81 per 100,000 inhabitants. Among them there are many who suffer from underlying diseases, and also a significant number of patients who have not been vaccinated. In addition, 10.6 percent of intensive care unit beds in the country are occupied by patients with COVID-19.

The virus reproduction rate reached 1.02, which means that 100 people carrying SARS-CoV-2 infect 102 others. Only 75.8 percent of the German population has two doses of coronavirus vaccines , according to official records. 58.2 percent, meanwhile, have their booster dose.

DZC (dpa, AFP, Corona-Warn App)