Coronavirus: incidence of infections breaks record in Germany | Coronavirus | D.W.

The weekly incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Germany again marked a historical figure this Saturday (03.19.2022), according to information provided by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a virology entity in charge of monitoring the development of the pandemic in the European country. According to the entity, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants reached a mark never seen before of 1,735.
This is a clearly higher number than that registered on Friday, when for the first time the mark of 1,700 cases was exceeded, marking an incidence of 1,706.3. The figure, a week ago, reached 1,496 positives for the coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. For several days the number of infections resumed an upward trend, after several weeks of gradual decline.
In absolute terms, the number of new infections was 260,239 in the last 24 hours, lower than the 297,845 reported on Friday. This brings the official total of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Germany to 18,548,225. The authorities and experts, in any case, assume that this figure is much higher, since many cases are simply not reported because health services have been limited in their ability to report cases.
More than 200 dead daily
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Germany suffered the death of 221 people from causes associated with COVID-19, maintaining an average of a couple of hundred daily deaths from coronavirus. In this way, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the European country reached 126,867 people.
The rate of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who are hospitalized in healthcare centers reached 7.81 per 100,000 inhabitants. Among them there are many who suffer from underlying diseases, and also a significant number of patients who have not been vaccinated. In addition, 10.6 percent of intensive care unit beds in the country are occupied by patients with COVID-19.
The virus reproduction rate reached 1.02, which means that 100 people carrying SARS-CoV-2 infect 102 others. Only 75.8 percent of the German population has two doses of coronavirus vaccines , according to official records. 58.2 percent, meanwhile, have their booster dose.
DZC (dpa, AFP, Corona-Warn App)
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
Sputnik V, Gamaleya Institute
The “Russian vaccine” aroused initial mistrust, but it has established itself as an option for some twenty countries, including Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela. Doubts arose due to its rapid approval, in August 2020, without having finished the trials. However, later studies give high efficacy to this preparation, which uses adenoviral vectors to provoke immunity.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
BNT162b2, BioNTech/Pfizer
The vaccine from the German firm BioNTech uses a previously unpublished technology: mRNA covered by lipids. Explained simply, the vaccine “mimics” the form of SARS-CoV-2, causing the body’s response. In trials it showed high efficacy, which has been replicated in real conditions. The firm Pfizer acts in the alliance as a manufacturing partner. It is used in twenty countries.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
mRNA-1273, Modern
The vaccine developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the firm Moderna uses technology similar to that of BioNTech. In trials, it showed an efficacy close to 95 percent. Unlike BioNTech, this formula can be stored at -20 degrees. It is used in the US and the European Union.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
AZD1222, Oxford-AstraZeneca
This vaccine developed by British and Swedish experts uses a modified chimpanzee adenovirus as a vector. The trials took place in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Japan and India, and were interrupted a couple of times due to suspicious deaths. However, its safety and efficacy ranging from 60 to 90 percent have been confirmed. It is used in Brazil, the EU and the United Kingdom.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
Ad5-nCoV, Cansino Biologics
This Chinese firm’s vaccine uses the common cold adenovirus to introduce an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 protein into the human body, causing an immune response. It has been used in China to inoculate soldiers of the People’s Army, and trials have been carried out in Russia, Pakistan, Mexico, Chile and Argentina. It is currently used in Mexico, Malaysia and Indonesia. Use only one dose.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech
Like many vaccines that use inactivated viruses, this formula uses SARS-CoV-2 particles obtained in cultures and inactivated before being injected into the body. The presence of these viruses provokes the immune reaction and prevents the disease from developing. Tested in Brazil, Indonesia, Chile and Turkey, it shows an effectiveness greater than 60 percent.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
BBV152, Bharat Biotech
Also using inactivated virus, this vaccine developed by Bharat and the Indian Council of Medical Research is known as Covaxin, and has shown 81 percent efficacy in clinical trials. At the time, it sparked controversy for having been inoculated in medical workers when the formula was still in phase I clinical trials. India is now seeking approval in other markets.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
BBIBP-CorV, Sinopharm
With trials in Argentina, Peru, the United Arab Emirates and other states, this Chinese inactivated virus vaccine has already been approved in Middle Eastern countries. According to studies, it would be 86 percent effective. Sinopharm is in the eye of controversy in Peru for having sent “courtesy vaccines” for politicians and for having donated thousands of dollars to the government.
-
The vaccines that promise to defeat the coronavirus
Ad26.COV2.S, Johnson & Johnson
Along with CanSino, it is the only single-dose vaccine to date. It is developed by the Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceutica, a subsidiary of the American Johnson & Johnson. It can be stored in a normal refrigerator and has shown an efficiency greater than 66 percent. It uses a non-replicative viral vector derived from human adenovirus A26.
Author: Diego Zuniga