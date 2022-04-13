Coronavirus, infections are falling but still 5 provinces have an incidence above one thousand

Listen to the audio version of the article

The pandemic is not over. Even if the decline in infections continues, slow but steady, for two weeks now. The incidence in Italy has dropped to 740 new positives per 100 thousand inhabitants. The highest numbers are recorded in three regions (Veneto, Abruzzo and Marche). And there are still five provinces, all in the center-south, where the incidence exceeds the symbolic threshold of one thousand infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. It is about Avellino (1,115), Teramo (1,066), Ascoli Piceno (1,050)Chieti (1,034), Catanzaro (1,017).

Peaks of hospitalizations in Umbria and Calabria

However, a warning comes from the experts: the circulation of the virus and the incidence of cases is still high in our country. And Agenas notes how the occupation of the departments at national level (we are just over 10 thousand admissions, in absolute terms) has risen to 16%, above the alert threshold of 15%. With peaks in Umbria (41%) and Calabria (31%). Also for this reason, from 12 April the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to over 80, guests of the RSA and frail people starting from 60 years of age, began.

Anti-variant recall in autumn to the over 50s

And in the meantime, the weapons are sharpened in view of next autumn when the threat of the SarsCoV2 virus could recur: it now seems almost certain that the first move will be to revaccinate the population with a second call but probably starting from 50 or 60 years of age, using the new ‘anti-variant’ adapted vaccines currently under study and which should arrive at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) evaluation by the summer.

Antiviral drugs that can be prescribed by family doctors

Another novelty announced by AIFA is that even family doctors will be able, from next week, to prescribe antiviral drugs, or the anti-Covid pills to be administered to subjects at risk within 5 days of the onset of symptoms, currently only prescribable by the centers reference, and these drugs will be available in pharmacies. In this way, times and bureaucratic procedures are shortened which, up to now, have led to a reduced use of these therapies.