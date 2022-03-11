Coronavirus, infections date back: the incidence increases to 510 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Intensive care and declining wards

Listen to the audio version of the article

The infections in Italy date back, but the data on admissions to intensive care units and hospital wards improve. This week the weekly incidence increases nationwide. It rises to 510 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (from 4 to 10 March 2022) against 433 per 100 thousand inhabitants in the week from 25 February 2022 to 3 March 2022.

The average Rt rises to 0.83

In the period 16 February-1 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.83 (range 0.73 – 0.95), an increase compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold. The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization: Rt = 0.82 (0.79-0.85) at 1/03/2022 vs Rt ​​= 0.77 (0.75-0 , 79) as of 02/22/2022.

Down to 5.5% of intensive care

The employment rate in intensive care is 5.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 10) against 6.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 3).

The occupancy rate of the medical areas drops to 12.9%



The employment rate in medical areas nationwide is 12.9% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 3) against 14.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 3).

Low risk in the regions, moderate in only five

Five of the Regions and autonomous provinces are classified at moderate risk, of which one has a high probability of progression towards high risk. The remainder are classified as low risk according to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. Nine report at least a single resilience alert. One reports multiple resilience alerts.