CORONAVIRUS ITALIA, JANUARY 16 HEALTH BULLETIN / 248 deaths, 149,512 cases, + 14 ti

Infections in Italy are still decreasing in the last 24, while the employment numbers of intensive care units are increasing: this says the bulletin of the Ministry of Health on the coronavirus released today January 16, 2022.

With 149,512 infected and 927,846 swabs the positivity rate rises to 16.1% (+ 1.3%): unfortunately they are also reported 248 dead (141.104 since the beginning of the pandemic) e 79,207 healed-discharged. Between Saturday and Sunday they were over 2.5 million Italians currently positive to Covid-19 (2,548,857 to be exact): of these, 2.58.447 are currently in home isolationand without any particular symptoms, 18,719 are hospitalized in the medical area (+349) while the national intensive care units rose to 1,691 (+14 compared to yesterday). The regions with the highest number of Covid infections compared to yesterday remain Lombardy with + 26 thousand infections, Campania + 17 thousand, Emilia Romagna + 16 thousand, Veneto + 13 thousand, Lazio + 12 thousand.

Coronavirus numbers are still high in Italy but at least the contagion curve is slowing down: this emerges from the yesterday’s daily bulletin (waiting for the new data arriving on this page after 5 pm, ed) but also from ISS monitoring on the evolution of the pandemic in our country.

“There is evidence of a clear deceleration of the epidemic curve, in line with what has been observed in other countries. In the United Kingdom there is a reduction in hospitalizations ”, explains the coordinator of the Cts, Franco Locatelli, in today’s interview with “Corriere della Sera”. Yesterday they were reported by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health 180,426 infections, with 308 dead but also 120,609 healed-discharged: the positivity rate dropped to 14.8% despite the still high number of tampons processed (1.2 million in 24 hours) and severe hospitalizations saw a new decline. Six hospitalizations generals in the medical area rise to 18,370 (+351), national intensive care units drop to 1,677 (-2). “The pressure on health facilities in recent weeks has definitely increased. The risk to be avoided is to harm patients with diseases other than Covid by reducing the number of medical or surgical procedures. A high number of infections among healthcare professionals can also contribute to this risk, which is certainly not negligible. However, we cannot speak of hospitals close to collapse“, Explains Locatelli, recalling that”in past waves such as that of last winter we have had, despite the absence of such contagious variants, double numbers of hospitalized both in medical areas and in intensive care“.

CORONAVIRUS ITALIA: NEW REGION COLORS FROM TOMORROW

Waiting for the new bulletin of the Ministry of Health arriving today, January 16, the president of the ISS as well as a member of the Scientific Technical Committee explained to “La Stampa” that today’s numbers can be explained by the explosion of the Omicron variant, soon dominant 100% in Italy (the latest figure puts it at 81% against Delta’s 19). Explain the prof. Brusaferro: «We are still in a pandemic, in a phase of very significant growth in infections whose peak is not expected and the endemization of the virus is a possible scenario, but not current “. The less serious picture than expected, concludes Brusaferro, is due to the combination of 80% Omicron expansion and 90% vaccinated population: “all this, despite the very significant growth of the infection and the notable impact on the health service, makes the picture less severe than it would have been without vaccines and measures in place“. As established by the latest ISS monitoring analyzed in the Control room last Friday, from tomorrow Italy will see new colors in the Regions: Valle D’Aosta becomes the first orange zone of 2022, while the Campania reaches the yellow zone as were Abruzzo, Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Sicily, Tuscany, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano. The clash between Regions and Ministry of Health-Iss on communication and rules for drawing up the daily bulletin: a final opinion is expected this week with a new Council of Ministers, here the latest news about it.

