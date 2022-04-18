Coronavirus latest data. In Italy 51,993 new cases: + 1.2% compared to last Sunday. 85 the dead

Emilia Romagna, 4,569 new cases and 6 deaths

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, 1,357,059 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,569 more than yesterday, out of a total of 16,886 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,332 molecular and 9,554 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 27.1%. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,327,157 doses were administered; of the total 3,778,391 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,768,591. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 6.7%), the average age is 67.7 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,292 (+14 compared to yesterday, + 1.1%), average age 75.6 years. On the territory, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 1 in Parma (unchanged); 1 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 in Modena (+1); 11 in Bologna (+1); 1 in Imola (unchanged); 4 in Ferrara (unchanged); 5 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Cesena (unchanged); 4 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in Forlì (like yesterday). The average age of new positives today is 47.2 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 926 new cases (out of a total of 280,606 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (669 out of 209,862); then Reggio Emilia (554 out of 151,976), Ravenna (494 out of 125,533), Parma (463 out of 111,910) and Rimini (338 out of 129,784); then Ferrara (317 out of 94,172), Cesena (280 out of 76,015), Forlì (204 out of 63,345) and Piacenza (195 out of 72,033); finally, the Imola district, with 129 new positive cases out of a total of 41,823 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Veneto, +4,769 infections in the last 24 hours

Veneto records Covid data in decline in the last 24 hours: 4,769 are the new positives, against 6,354 yesterday, while the victims are 6. This was reported by the regional bulletin. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the epidemic has been updated to 1,596,405, that of deaths to 14,328. The number of subjects currently positive to the virus decreases, 76,279 (- 1,145), while hospital admissions slightly rise again: 881 (+10) Covid patients in the medical area. The figure for patients in intensive care is stable, 39.

In Tuscany 3,363 new positives, one death

In Tuscany there are 3,363 new Covid cases (1,003 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,360 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 1,053,408 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 990,444 (94% of total cases). Today 4,570 molecular swabs and 17,850 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15% were positive. On the other hand, 4,855 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 53,273 today, + 2.9% compared to yesterday. There are 704 hospitalized (36 fewer than yesterday), of which 28 in intensive care (2 fewer). Today there is 1 new death: a 55-year-old man. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 3,363 new positives today is approximately 47 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 712 new cases and one death

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, 139 new infections were detected on 1,502 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 9.25%. Furthermore, 4,943 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 573 cases (11.59%) were detected. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care and 147 patients hospitalized in other wards. This was announced today by the Deputy Governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 40-49 (18.96%) and 50-59 (16.99%) and then 30-39 (13.34) %). Today there is one death: a 91-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,966, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,226 in Trieste, 2,353 in Udine, 940 in Pordenone and 447 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 321,912, the clinically healed 245, while the people in isolation drop to 24,540.

In Lazio 6,198 infections and 5 deaths. Positive 15.4% test

“Today in Lazio out of 5,916 molecular swabs and 34,212 antigenic swabs for a total of 40,128 swabs, there are 6,198 new positive cases (-696), 5 deaths (-2), 1,166 hospitalized (-25), 68 therapies intensive (-1) and +3,442 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.4%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,147. I want to extend a wish for a happy Easter to all our workers and health workers “.

This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato.