Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 17,155 cases (-9.2% weekly) and 84 victims

In Italy, another 17,155 cases and 84 coronavirus victims were recorded on 9 May. This was reported by the data from the Ministry of Health. Compared to a week ago, when there were 18,896 new infections, there is a decline of 9.2%. The swabs carried out are 126,559, for a positivity rate of 13.55%.

On the other hand, both hospitalizations in medical areas (+80 for a total of 8,735) and in intensive care (+7, 363) are on the rise. Overall, the currently infected drop to 1.1 million (-16), of which 1.09 in home isolation. 33,496 people have been discharged or healed. The data on Lab24.

In Emilia-Romagna another 2,095 cases

Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,440,297 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,095 more than yesterday, out of a total of 8,352 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 4,617 molecular and 3,735 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made is 25.1%, a value not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and especially molecular swabs are facts primarily about cases for which a positive result is often expected. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues.

Basilicata, 274 infections and 2 deaths

In Basilicata there are 274 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 1,162 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there are 2 deaths from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased people resided in Matera and Venosa. On the same day, 220 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 105 (+2) of which 2 in intensive care: 75 (of which 2 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 30 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,615. For vaccination, so far 468,149 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,847 have received the second (79.9 percent), 355,992 are the third doses (64, 3 percent) and 2,730 the fourth doses (0.5 percent), for a total of 1,268,718 administered doses.

In Abruzzo 585 new cases, hospitalizations increase

585 new cases of Covid-19 have been ascertained in the last 24 hours in Abruzzo. Of the total, 545 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular buffers (752) and antigenic buffers (2,685), is equal to 17.02%. The number of hospitalizations is increasing, from 313 yesterday to 328 today. One death is recorded: the death toll rises to 3,428. The new positives are between 7 months and 93 years old. The currently positive are 56,668 (-231): 319 patients (+15) are hospitalized in the medical area and 9 (unchanged) are in intensive care, while the other 56,340 (-219) are in home isolation.