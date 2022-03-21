Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 32,573 cases (+ 12.7% from last week) and 119 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading …

In Italy, on 21 March 2022, another 32,573 cases and 119 coronavirus victims were recorded. The bulletin of the Ministry of Health reports it. The swabs carried out in the last 24 hours are 218,216, for a positivity rate that stands at 14.9%. Also compared to the same day a week ago, when there were 28,900 new infections, there is an increase of + 12.7% of cases.

In the day-to-day comparison, hospitalizations also grow (+298, for a total of 8,728), but there is a decline in intensive care: -4 in the balance between entries and exits in the last 24 hours, for a total of 463 patients in the ordinary departments. The healed are 12,562,004 (+30,870) while the currently positive people reach 1,175,280 (+2,456). Since the start of the pandemic, 13,895,188 people have contracted the virus. All data on the Lab24 page.

Puglia, another 3,020 infections and 4 deaths

Today in Puglia there are 3,020 new Covid infections on 20,004 daily tests (positive at 15% from 20.4% yesterday) and four deaths. The new cases have been identified 846 in the province of Bari, 261 in Bat, 264 in Brindisi, 310 in Foggiano, 1,065 in the province of Lecce, 252 in Tarantino. Other 12 infected people are resident outside the region while for a further 10 cases the province to which they belong is being defined. Of the 104,084 people currently positive, 575 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 26 in intensive care.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

Friuli Venezia Giulia, 288 positives and 2 deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of 1,531 molecular swabs, 74 new infections have been detected, with a positive percentage of 4.83 percent. There are also 1,950 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 214 cases (10.97%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is down to 4, while there are 136 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 40-49 year old (24.65%), followed by the 50-59 (16.67%) and 30-39 (11.81) %). Today the deaths of 2 people are recorded: a 91 year old man from Pordenone (who died in hospital) and a 72 year old man from Trieste (who died in hospital). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,866, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,192 in Trieste, 2,313 in Udine, 924 in Pordenone and 437 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 297,743, the clinically healed 130, while the people in isolation are 20,386.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

Valle D’Aosta, no deaths and 17 new infections

No deaths and 17 new positive cases at Covid in Valle D’Aosta which bring the total number of people infected by the virus in the region since the beginning of the epidemic to 31,974. The current positives are 1,166 of which 1,147 in home isolation and 19 hospitalized. The total number of people healed rises to 30,286, an increase of 35 compared to yesterday. The new cases tested are a total of 129,948 while the swabs carried out to date are 481,550. 522 people died in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the emergency to today with a diagnosis of Covid.