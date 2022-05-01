Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 40,757 cases (-27.6% from last week) and 105 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, on May 1, 2022, another 40,757 cases and 105 coronavirus victims were recorded. This was reported by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 287,601 swabs were carried out, for a positivity rate of 14.2%. Compared to the same day a week ago, when there were 56,263 cases, there is a decrease of 27.6%.

There are 9,738 hospitalized with Covid symptoms (-88 compared to yesterday), compared to 366 patients in intensive care. In total, the currently positive are 1,231,670 and 1,221,566 people in home isolation. A total of 15,109,509 were discharged and healed (+39.195).

Friuli Venezia Giulia, other 588 cases and 2 deaths

588 new Covid cases have been registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia in the last 24 hours of which 90 out of 1,521 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 5.92%. Furthermore, 3,468 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 498 cases (14.36%) were detected. There are 3 people hospitalized in intensive care, while 163 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (16.33%), followed by the 40-49 (15.48%) and the 20-29 (11, 05%).

Today there are the deaths of 2 people, both women: one 90 years old from Nimis (who died in a residence for the elderly) and another 87 years old from Staranzano (who died in a residence for the elderly). The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 5,004, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,241 in Trieste, 2,366 in Udine, 944 in Pordenone and 453 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 334,549, the clinically healed 210, while the people in isolation drop to 23,967

Marche, 1,382 cases in 24 hours, incidence drops to 742

The decline in the incidence of coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants continues in the Marche: in the last day it went from 772.27 to 742.51. In all, says the Region, there are 1,382 positives detected in one day on the basis of 4,994 swabs including 4,353 in the diagnostic path (31.7% of positives) and 641 in the path cured. Among them, there are 364 people with symptoms; the cases include 420 close positive contacts, 351 domestic contacts, 8 in a living / social environment, 2 in a school / training setting, one each in a work, care, health setting and epidemiological investigations are underway on 229 positives. At the provincial level, 391 positives were registered in Ancona, 280 in Pesaro Urbino, 259 in Macerata, 231 in Ascoli Piceno, 167 in Fermo and 54 cases from outside the region. The highest number of new positives in the age group 25-44 years (354) followed by 45-59 years (345), 60-60 years (179) and 70-79 years (136).