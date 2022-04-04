Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 53,588 cases (-10% from last week) and 118 deaths

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, another 53,588 cases and 118 deaths of coronavirus were recorded on 3 April. The bulletin of the Ministry of Health reports it. In the last 24 hours, 364,182 swabs were performed, for a positivity rate of 14.7%. Compared to the same day a week ago, when 59,555 cases were registered, there is a decrease of 10.0%. Coronavirus intensive care patients are decreasing, which are four fewer than yesterday and 489 in total, and the number of hospitalized patients with symptoms is increasing, 68 more for a total of 10,017. Updated data are on Lab24.

In Emilia-Romagna another 4,363 cases

Since the beginning of the epidemic caused by Covid-19, in Emilia-Romagna, 1,295,322 cases of positivity to the new coronavirus have been recorded, 4,363 more than yesterday, out of a total of 17,508 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24.9%. The average age of new positives today is 44.7 years. The patients currently hospitalized in the Emilia-Romagna Intensive Care Units are 32 (-4 compared to yesterday, -11.1%) and their average age is 66.2 years. The patients admitted to the other Covid departments are 1,189 (+27 in the last 24 hours, + 2.3%) and their average age is 75.8 years.

Today the province of Reggio Emilia is the one that has the most cases with 679 new infections, out of a total, from the beginning of the epidemic of 143,462, and is followed by Modena, with 626 out of 200,356, Bologna, with 616 out of 268,063, Ravenna, with 511 out of 119,430, Parma, with 437 out of 105,864, Rimini, with 380 out of 125,430, Ferrara, with 367 out of 89,714, Cesena, with 249 out of 72,969, Piacenza, with 191 out of 69,150, Forlì, with 191 out of 60,942, and the District Imola, with 116 out of 39,942. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 54,908 (+721). Of these, people in home isolation are 53,687 (+698), 97.7% of the total number of active cases. The total number of people healed are 3,635 more than yesterday and reach 1,224,129 units. In the last 24 hours there have been 7 deaths and, in total, 16,285 people have lost their lives in Emilia-Romagna since the beginning of the epidemic.

Abruzzo, 1,800 new positives and 5 deaths

Today in Abruzzo there are 5 deaths caused by the coronavirus (aged between 72 and 90 years). Of these, 1 is registered in the province of L’Aquila, 2 in the province of Teramo and 2 appear to reside outside the region. Since yesterday, 855 people have been cured of Sars-cov-2 in the region and 1,800 new Covid19 positives, aged between 5 months and 97 years. 2,557 molecular swabs and 10,647 antigen tests were performed, of today’s positives 1,242 emerged from the rapid tests. Throughout the course of the pandemic, 274,582 people recovered (855 more from yesterday), 43,273 are currently positive (1,041 more from yesterday), 309 are hospitalized in the covid medical area (13 more from yesterday), 16 in intensive care ( 1 less than yesterday); another 42,948 are in home isolation (928 more since yesterday under health surveillance). Of the new positives 314 are resident in the province of L’Aquila, 502 in the province of Chieti, 392 in the province of Pescara, 511 in the province of Teramo and 34 reside outside the region. There are 48 new infected people for which investigations on the residence are in progress.

In Puglia 4,929 cases and 10 deaths, stable positivity at 17%

Today in Puglia there are another 4,929 cases of Covid out of 28,456 tests (incidence of 17% as yesterday) and ten deaths. Of the 116,641 people currently positive (1,464 fewer than yesterday) 673 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 678), while in intensive care there are 39 patients (yesterday 40). Today’s new cases have been identified: in the province of Bari 1,596, in the province of BAT 379, in the province of Brindisi 473, in the province of Foggia 552, in that of Lecce 1,236 and in that of Taranto 653. Other 31 are resident outside the region. infected people.