Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 61,555 cases and 133 deaths

In Italy, on 15 April, another 61,555 cases and 133 deaths were recorded, according to data from the Ministry of Health. There are 397,482 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, yesterday they were 438,375. The positivity rate is 15.5%, up from 14.8% yesterday. There are 419 patients admitted to intensive care, 1 less than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 49. The people admitted to the ordinary wards return to drop below 10 thousand: they are 9,980, or 95 less than yesterday, or 91 less than yesterday.

A total of 15,595,302 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 161,469. The discharged and healed are 14,214,909, with an increase of 70,895 compared to yesterday.

The weekly variation

In the last 7 days (April 9-15) there were 415,922 new cases, down by -7.3% compared to the previous week (April 2-8). The victims were 923, a decrease of -8.5% compared to the previous week (2-8 April). Intensive care is also decreasing: between 9 and 15 April there were 290 new entrants, 22.7% less than the previous week (2-8 April).

In Emilia Romagna over 4,700 infections, hospitalizations are falling

The number of new coronavirus cases in Emilia-Romagna fell below 5 thousand and amounted to 4,748, detected on over 22,300 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. The average age of daily infections is 46 years. The daily bulletin of the Region highlights a slight decrease in hospitalizations: in intensive care there are 31 patients, three fewer since yesterday, while in the Covid wards there are 1,310 patients, 11 fewer. Another seven deaths in the region, including the youngest a 57-year-old in Forlì. Overall, the active cases of infection are 59,520 (+172), 97.7% of the total in home isolation because it does not require hospital care.