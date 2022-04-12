Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 83,643 cases (-5.1% from last week) and 169 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, another 83,643 cases and 169 coronavirus victims were recorded on 12 April. This was reported by the data from the Ministry of Health. The swabs carried out in the last 24 hours are 563,018, for a positivity rate of 14.8%. The new infections are down by 5.1% compared to the 83,643 cases that were counted on the same day a week ago. There are 463 patients admitted to intensive care, three fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 53. There are 10,207 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 49 fewer than yesterday.

Abruzzo, other 2,713 cases

1,410 recovered from the Coronavirus and 2,713 new positives (aged between 1 month and 100 years) to Covid 19 registered today in the region, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency, net of realignments, to 337,992. The total number of infections also includes 289,935 discharged and healed (1,410 more than yesterday). The currently positive in Abruzzo are 44,918 (1,292 more than yesterday). 315 patients (1 less than yesterday) hospitalized in the covid medical area; 11 (1 more than yesterday) in intensive care, while another 44,592 people (1,292 more than yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 4,504 molecular swabs were performed (2,216,116 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 14,661 antigen tests (3,382,537 throughout the course of the pandemic). Of today’s positives, 2,122 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The positivity rate is 14.15 percent. Of the total number of positive cases, 72,507 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (483 more than yesterday), 93,887 in the province of Chieti (800 more from yesterday), 77,635 in the province of Pescara (611 more than yesterday) , 84,758 in the province of Teramo (721 more from yesterday), 6,997 outside the region (35 more from more) and 2,208 (56 more from yesterday) for which provenance checks are underway. The data was provided by the regional health department.

In Sardinia 2,692 new positives and 3 deaths

In Sardinia there are now 2,692 additional confirmed cases of Covid positivity. A total of 14,593 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 25 patients admitted to intensive care units, one less than yesterday. There are 342 patients admitted to the medical area, the same number as yesterday. There are 30,192 cases of home isolation, 158 fewer than yesterday. There are 3 deaths: a 78-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man, resident respectively in the provinces of Sassari and Oristano, and a person resident in the province of Nuoro.