Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy other 28,900 cases (+ 30.9% from last week) and 129 victims

In Italy, another 28,900 cases and 129 coronavirus victims were recorded on March 14. This was reported by the data from the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 204,877 swabs were performed, for a positivity rate of 14.1%. Compared to the same day a week ago, when there were 22,083 new positives, there is a growth of 30.9%. Hospitalizations are increasing (+228 compared to yesterday), with 8,468 people in the Covid wards and intensive care (+2 since yesterday) with 518 hospitalized people and 32 daily admissions.

In Tuscany another 1,769 cases

In Tuscany there are 898,410 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,769 more than yesterday (675 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,094 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. Unfortunately, today in Tuscany there are also 16 new deaths: 8 men and 8 women with an average age of 81, 4 in Florence, 3 in Prato, 3 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 4 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo. The healed in Tuscany grew by 0.2% and reached 859,964 (95.7% of total cases).

Today 4,400 molecular swabs and 6,139 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.8% were positive. On the other hand, 3,422 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 51.7% were positive. The current positives are today 29,205, + 1.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 681 (14 more than yesterday), of which 38 in intensive care (1 less). The average age of 1,769 new positives today is approximately 39 years (27% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 14% between 60 and 79, 6% have 80 years or older). The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (675 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,094 by rapid antigenic test).

In Basilicata 388 new positives and two other victims

In Basilicata there are 388 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 1,664 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there are 2 deaths from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased people resided in Francavilla in Sinni and Avigliano. 247 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 89 (-2) of which 2 in intensive care: 56 (of which 2 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 33 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are over 18 thousand. For the vaccination, 655 administrations were made yesterday. So far, 467,554 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.5 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 439,920 have received the second (79.5 percent) and 344,891 are the third doses (62.3 percent). , for a total of 1,252,404 administrations carried out.

In Veneto a decrease in cases, +1,750 in the last 24 hours

Veneto records a decisive decline in Covid cases, as always happens – due to the minor tracking on Sunday – on Mondays: 1,750 infections in the last 24 hours, compared to 3,870 the previous day. This was reported by the regional bulletin. The total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,382,160, that of victims to 13,982. The figure for positive subjects in isolation is stable, 52,812 (+ 68). Numbers almost unchanged even in hospitals: Covid patients hospitalized in the medical area are 769 (-3), while those in intensive care remain 61. The vaccination activity almost stops. Yesterday there were 2,172 administrations throughout the region, and only 74 the first doses.