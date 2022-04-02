Coronavirus, latest data. Italy 70,803 new cases (-3.5% from last week) and 129 deaths

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading …

There are 70,803 new infections from Covid recorded on April 2, 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Health, compared to 74,350 the previous day. The victims are 129, down from 154 yesterday. Compared to the same day a week ago, when there were 73,357 infections, there is a decrease of -3.5% of cases.

The swabs carried out in the last 24 hours are 477,041, for a positivity rate of 14.8%, a slight increase compared to 14.4% yesterday. Patients admitted to intensive care are 493, 17 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 72. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,949, or 32 less than yesterday. Updated data are on Lab24.

In Lazio 9,115 positives and 4 deaths

Today in Lazio, out of 10,069 molecular swabs and 50,149 antigenic swabs, for a total of 60,218 swabs, there are 9,115 new positive cases (+655); 4 deaths (-5), 1,193 hospitalized (-9), 76 intensive care (-1) and +6,648 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.1%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,065 “. This was reported by the councilor for health Alessio D’Amato, in the bulletin at the end of the videoconference of the Covid-19 regional task force.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

In Basilicata 948 new cases

In Basilicata there are 948 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 3,874 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased person resided in Ruoti. 708 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 106 (-3) of which 3 in intensive care: 55 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 51 (of which 2 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 25,800. For the vaccination, 287 administrations were made yesterday. So far 467,917 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,137 have received the second (79.7 percent) and 352,109 are the third doses (63.6 percent) , for a total of 1,261,438 administrations carried out.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

In Tuscany 4,698 new cases and another 7 deaths

In Tuscany there are 993,875 total cases of positivity to Covid, 4,698 more than yesterday (1,359 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,339 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The average age of 4,698 new positives today is approximately 43 years (19% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).