Coronavirus, latest data. Today in Italy 60,415 new cases (+ 23.6% in 7 days) and 93 victims

There are 60,415 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, 13,609 less than the 74,024 detected yesterday. However, the figure is based on 370,466 swabs, compared to 478,051 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to 7 days ago, when there were 48,886 new cases, the figure recorded today marks an increase of 23.6%.

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours has risen to 16.31%: it was 15.48% 24 hours ago.

Today’s figure is also increasing compared to that recorded 7 days ago, when the positivity rate was 12.88%.

The victims of today

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 16.40 today, Sunday 20 March, also counts 93 victims, 8 more than the 85 recorded yesterday. Compared to the number of deaths recorded on the same day last week (86), today’s figure is up by 8.1%.